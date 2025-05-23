The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of May 26-30: explosive fights, touching moments galore!

It's going to be a busy week at Forrester Creations as the last week of May rolls around. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for May 26-30.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 26, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 26:

"Deuce is Daphne’s ride to the airport. Carter makes a grand gesture to Hope. Finn makes a request of Liam."

Tuesday, May 27:

"When Steffy champions Hope’s happiness, Ridge and Brooke wonder why. Hope gives Carter an answer to his question. Finn and Liam share a rare, heartfelt moment."

Wednesday, May 28:

"Sheila advises against it, but Luna sends a lustful text to Will anyway. Sparks fly and tempers flare when Luna confronts Electra, but Electra isn’t backing down without a fight."

Thursday, May 29:

"Will confides in Katie, who offers him solid advice. Sheila breaks up the fight between Electra and Luna. Ridge is hesitant when Brooke suggests that they throw Hope a party."

Friday, May 30:

"Sheila wants Luna to leave and not make the same mistakes she did. Luna offers Sheila a proposition."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 19 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 19

"Daphne sees an opening to Carter’s heart. Realizing how fleeting time is, Steffy and Hope make amends."

Tuesday, May 20

"Hope reveals important news to Carter. Ridge is confused by Steffy’s sudden turnaround regarding Hope.

Wednesday, May 21

"Liam receives disappointing news from Grace. It’s a beautiful reunion for one couple that was on the outs. Will, Electra and Zende attempt to convince Daphne of a new line."

Thursday, May 22

"Brooke and Taylor get into it about the fashion show and Ridge. Katie gives Ridge solid advice about his love life."

Friday, May 23

"An unexpected event snaps Brooke out of her pity party. A couple rejoices at their reunion."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.