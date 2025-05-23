Beyond the Gates spoilers week of May 26-30

There's a lot of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates as May comes to an end. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of May 26-30.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of May 26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 26

No new episode will air due to the Memorial Day holiday

Tuesday, May 27

"Martin dodges Smitty’s questions about Bill’s insinuations, Hayley’s unexpected news throws Chelsea for a loop, and Kat lets her guard down with Tomas."

Wednesday, May 28

"Smitty grows increasingly suspicious, Chelsea’s news has Dani doubting reality. Ashley and Derek confront the lingering tension in their relationship, and Tyrell’s insecurities sabotage his moment with Jessica."

Thursday, May 29

"Dani issues a warning to Bill regarding Hayley. Doug takes a risk with Joey, and Kat and Jacob uncover more about Laura’s attack. Meanwhile, Leslie tries to pull Ted back into her world."

Friday, May 30

"A crucial piece of evidence comes to light in Kat’s investigation of Leslie. Ted struggles with how to repair his relationship with Nicole, and Anita fears the past will derail her future."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of May 19, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 12: "Derek and Ashley reach a breaking point, Dani finally defines the line between sex and something more, Doug scrambles to cover his lies before they destroy everything, and Leslie proves she’s not going down without a fight."

Tuesday, May 13: "Anita opens the door to her past, Ashley’s heartbreak threatens to undo her, and Eva leans into the one person who believes her."

Wednesday, May 14: "The Duprees navigate heartbreak and hard truths as Eva makes a fateful choice about her mother, Ashley and Derek confront what’s left of their love, and Chelsea opens up about who she is — even if it hurts."

Thursday, May 15: "Eva pushes back against her mother’s delusions, Anita and Tracy unpack old wounds, and Nicole, Ted, and Kat confront a chilling possibility: what if Leslie’s lies are just the beginning?"

Friday, May 16: "Anita and Tracy finally confront the betrayal that tore them apart, Ted corners Leslie with a devastating accusation, Doug begins to connect the dots about Joey’s “friendship” with his wife, and Martin’s lack of communication frustrates Smitty."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.