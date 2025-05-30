Beyond the Gates spoilers week of June 2-6

There's a lot of drama in Fairmont Crest on Beyond the Gates as the calendar turns to June. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of June 2-6.

Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of June 2 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 2

"Ted and Eva discuss Leslie’s manipulations and Sharon confronts Anita with the painful truth of their past."

Tuesday, June 3

"Leslie turns to an unlikely source for help; Naomi and Hayley find themselves in a life-changing situation; and Dani struggles with her insecurities about Andre."

Wednesday, June 4

"Jacob catches a break in Leslie’s case; Doug has unexpected news for Bill; and Chelsea makes a mysterious connection."

Thursday, June 5

"Kat receives unexpected news; Laura turns to an unlikely source for help, and Sharon’s bitterness threatens to derail the reunion with Anita. Meanwhile, Ted coaxes a confession out of Eva."

Friday, June 6

"Unaware of hidden dangers, Eva and Tomas share an intimate moment; Vanessa confronts Doug about his gambling debts, and Chelsea opens up to Naomi about her feelings for someone special."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of May 26, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 26: No new episode aired due to the Memorial Day holiday

Tuesday, May 27: "Martin dodges Smitty’s questions about Bill’s insinuations, Hayley’s unexpected news throws Chelsea for a loop, and Kat lets her guard down with Tomas."

Wednesday, May 28: "Smitty grows increasingly suspicious, Chelsea’s news has Dani doubting reality. Ashley and Derek confront the lingering tension in their relationship, and Tyrell’s insecurities sabotage his moment with Jessica."

Thursday, May 29: "Dani issues a warning to Bill regarding Hayley. Doug takes a risk with Joey, and Kat and Jacob uncover more about Laura’s attack. Meanwhile, Leslie tries to pull Ted back into her world."

Friday, May 30: "A crucial piece of evidence comes to light in Kat’s investigation of Leslie. Ted struggles with how to repair his relationship with Nicole, and Anita fears the past will derail her future."

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.