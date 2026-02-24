How to watch Scrubs season 10 online — stream the 'revival' series from anywhere

The Emmy-winning show is back as J.D., Turk, Elliot and Carla return to Sacred Heart for more surreal humor and heartfelt medical escapades. It's been sixteen long years, and we can’t wait to reunite with our old friends again tonight as the Scrubs revival returns with a two-part premiere, and introducing a fresh cohort of “newbies” for Dr Cox to torment.

Away from home? The below guide explains how to watch Scrubs Season 10 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Created by Bill Lawrence, Scrubs focused on the lives of medical interns John “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff), best friend Turk (Donald Faison), and Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke), deftly combining surreal humor with heartfelt personal and professional storylines.

A big warm hug of a show, it gained 17 Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Comedy Series) during its nine-year run and a peak viewership of 16 million. Despite the acclaim, ABC called time of death after its misjudged ninth season.

Perhaps we can thank noughties nostalgia for its resuscitation (hit comedy Malcolm in the Middle is making its own comeback in April). Either way, we’re thrilled to have the OGs back together. Older, though barely the wiser, they find themselves adopting the role of mentor that Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley) held before, schooling a fresh-faced intake of interns played by Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island, Loot), Jacob Dudman (The Stranger), and High Potential’s David Gridley.

The Scrubs 2026 reboot has certainly hit the mark with critics. Currently boasting 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, its earned praise for the off the charts chemistry of the main cast, its signature zingers, and for being the rare TV revival that doesn’t totally blow.

Read on where we’ll explain how to watch Scrubs Season 10 online now and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Scrubs season 10 online in the US

The much-loved medical dramedy returns. Tune in and watch Scrubs season 10 on ABC tonight, Wednesday, February 25 at 8 pm ET/PT. Following the two-part debut, new episodes will roll out weekly.

Don’t have cable? Watch ABC live online with FuboTV. New subscribers benefit from a 5-day free trial, and, after the discounted first month, a Pro subscription will typically cost $73.99. Other OTT alternatives include YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you can wait a day for new episodes, then an on-demand Hulu plan should suffice. Memberships start at $11.99 a month for the ad-enabled option, or $18.99 to go ad-free.

How to watch Scrubs Season 10 online from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Scrubs reboot, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show or other content even if you're not there. We've got a round-up of the best VPNs for streaming which you can use to make a decision.

How to watch Scrubs Season 10 online in UK

Nothing boosts your immunity like a good comedy. The Zach Braff-starring Scrubs revival will be added to Disney Plus in the UK, with new episodes every Thursday from February 26.

Get membership to the Mouse House from £5.99 (with ads). Alternatively, upgrade to Standard and pay £9.99 a month, or take out an annual plan for £99.90.

How to watch Scrubs Season 10 online in Australia

Just like in the UK, Aussies can watch Scrubs season 10 from Thursday, February 26 – but they’ll need to have signed up to Disney Plus.

There are only two plans available Down Under. Select either Disney Plus Standard for AU$15.99 (AU$159.99 a year) or chose Disney Plus Premium and pay AU$20.99 (AU$209.99 annually).

Watch the Scrubs reboot trailer:

Scrubs Revival | Official Trailer | ABC & Hulu - YouTube Watch On

What is the Scrubs 2026 episode schedule?

Episode 1: Wednesday, February 25 at 8 pm ET

Episode 2: Wednesday, February 25 at 8.30 pm ET

Episode 3: Wednesday, March 4 at 8 pm ET

Episode 4: Wednesday, March 11 at 8 pm ET

Episode 5: Wednesday, March 18 at 8 pm ET

Episode 6: Wednesday, March 25 at 8 pm ET

Episode 7: Wednesday, April 1 at 8 pm ET

Episode 8: Wednesday, April 8 at 8 pm ET

Episode 9: Wednesday, April 15 at 8 pm ET