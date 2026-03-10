TV Spy — Cross S2 finale, Imperfect Women, The Madison and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: March 14-20
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.Article continues below
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
Cross S2 finale
Season two of Prime Video's edge-of-your-seat thriller, based on James Patterson’s best-selling book series, builds to a dramatic climax this week. But will gifted homicide detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) catch vigilante Rebecca/Luz (Jeanine Mason)?
The investigation has taken Cross and his team to Chicago and Texas in pursuit of the killer. Will he crack the case?
He’s already come face-to-face with the murderer and deciphered her Mexican-inspired Kill List, but she managed to evade capture by double-crossing him. So now it’s a race against time to stop her campaign of vengeance against billionaire Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) and the other human traffickers that murdered her mother.
No decision has yet been made on a season three renewal. But showrunner Ben Watkins has spoken previously about having a four-season plan in mind.
The final episode is available on Prime Video from Wednesday, March 18.
Imperfect Women
Executive produced by and starring Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington, Apple TV’s eight-part limited series centres on a crime that destroys the lives of three women who have been friends for decades.
The psychological thriller is based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name and covers themes of guilt and retribution, love and betrayal as well as decisions and compromises that forever change the course of people’s lives.
The drama also features Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman, Leslie Odom Jr, Audrey Zahn, Jill Wagner, Rome Flynn, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Violette Linnz, Indiana Elle, Jackson Kelly, Keith Carradine, Ana Ortiz and Wilson Bethel.
The first two episodes are available on Apple TV from Wednesday, March 18, followed by new episodes every Wednesday.
The Madison
Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell lead the cast of this deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation. The six-part love story that introduces us to the Clyburns is set across two worlds: the stunning Montana landscape and the contrasting vibrancy of Manhattan. This heartfelt study of grief and human connection, created by Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan, also features Patrick J Adams, Beau Garrett and Matthew Fox.
The first three episodes are available on Paramount+ from Saturday, March 14, with the final three available a week later.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- 9-1-1 season 9 episode 12 airs on Disney+ on Friday, March 20
- 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 12 airs on Disney+ on Friday, March 20
- Black Sails episode 3 airs on ITV4 and ITVX (box set) on Sunday, March 15
- Cross season 2 ends with episode 8 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, March 18
- Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy season 1 episode 7 airs on ITV1 on Friday, March 20
- DTF St. Louis episode 3 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, March 16
- FBI season 8 episode 7 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, March 19
- Fire Country season 1 episode 11 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, March 17
- Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 14 airs on Disney+ on Friday, March 20
- High Potential season 2 episode 15 airs on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 18
- Imperfect Women episodes 1 and 2 air on Apple TV on Wednesday, March 18
- Law & Order season 24 episode 6 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, March 17
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette episode 8 airs on Disney+ on Friday, March 20
- Marshals: A Yellowstone Story episode 3 airs on Paramount+ on Monday, March 16
- Memory of a Killer episode 7 airs on Prime Video on Thursday, March 19
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 4 airs on Apple TV on Friday, March 20
- NCIS season 22 episode 9 airs on 5USA on Monday, March 16
- NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 11 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, March 18
- Outlander season 8 episode 2 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, March 14
- Paradise season 2 episode 6 airs on Disney+ on Monday, March 16
- The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 5 airs on Apple TV on Friday, March 20
- The Madison episodes 1-3 air on Paramount+ on Saturday, March 14
- The Rookie season 8 episode 5 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, March 17
- Tyler Perry's Beauty In Black season 2 part 2 episode 8 airs on Netflix on Thursday, March 19
- Watson season 2 episode 5 airs on Sky Witness on Sunday, March 15
A TV journalist with over 30 years’ experience (she still has the shorthand notebooks to prove it!) Elaine is the former Deputy Editor of TV Choice and previously worked at Woman’s Own and the BBC.
Since going freelance, she has continued interviewing international and home-grown stars with her words appearing in What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week, Best and whattowatch.com. During her career, she’s sat on judging panels for the RTS Programme Awards and the RTS Midlands Awards, been heard on local and national radio, been the voice of TV Choice’s telly recommendations on Alexa, appeared as an expert on Kilroy! and was an extra in The Last Fast Show Ever.