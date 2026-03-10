TV Spy — Cross S2 finale, Imperfect Women, The Madison and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: March 14-20

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Cross S2 finale

Season two of Prime Video's edge-of-your-seat thriller, based on James Patterson’s best-selling book series, builds to a dramatic climax this week. But will gifted homicide detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) catch vigilante Rebecca/Luz (Jeanine Mason)?

The investigation has taken Cross and his team to Chicago and Texas in pursuit of the killer. Will he crack the case?

He’s already come face-to-face with the murderer and deciphered her Mexican-inspired Kill List, but she managed to evade capture by double-crossing him. So now it’s a race against time to stop her campaign of vengeance against billionaire Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) and the other human traffickers that murdered her mother.

No decision has yet been made on a season three renewal. But showrunner Ben Watkins has spoken previously about having a four-season plan in mind.

The final episode is available on Prime Video from Wednesday, March 18.

Imperfect Women

Kate Mara, Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss in Imperfect Women's key art (Image credit: Apple TV)

Executive produced by and starring Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington, Apple TV’s eight-part limited series centres on a crime that destroys the lives of three women who have been friends for decades.

The psychological thriller is based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name and covers themes of guilt and retribution, love and betrayal as well as decisions and compromises that forever change the course of people’s lives.

The drama also features Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman, Leslie Odom Jr, Audrey Zahn, Jill Wagner, Rome Flynn, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Violette Linnz, Indiana Elle, Jackson Kelly, Keith Carradine, Ana Ortiz and Wilson Bethel.

The first two episodes are available on Apple TV from Wednesday, March 18, followed by new episodes every Wednesday.

The Madison

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn and Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell lead the cast of this deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation. The six-part love story that introduces us to the Clyburns is set across two worlds: the stunning Montana landscape and the contrasting vibrancy of Manhattan. This heartfelt study of grief and human connection, created by Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan, also features Patrick J Adams, Beau Garrett and Matthew Fox.

The first three episodes are available on Paramount+ from Saturday, March 14, with the final three available a week later.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

