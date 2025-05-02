9-1-1 Nashville — cast and everything we know about the Ryan Murphy spinoff

After 9-1-1 season 8 delivered a massive blow with the loss of an original character and 9-1-1: Lone Star wrapped up its run earlier this year, the Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear first responder franchise is expanding to the Volunteer state with 9-1-1: Nashville.

It's still early days for the new spinoff, but excitement has been building with the addition of several big stars and hopes of future crossovers with the Los Angeles team. And after 9-1-1 crossed over with Murphy's other new series Doctor Odyssey, who knows where we could see some familiar faces pop up in the future.

Here's everything we know about 9-1-1: Nashville.

While we don't have a specific premiere date for 9-1-1: Nashville, we do know that it will debut on ABC during the alphabet network's 2025-2026 season. Whether it premieres in the fall or is held until the mid-season or spring remains to be seen.

9-1-1: Nashville premise

We don't have a premise for 9-1-1: Nashville just yet, but based on the title, we can safely assume that the story will follow Nashville's first responders in the same way 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star have done.

9-1-1: Nashville cast

So far, two cast members have been tapped for the spinoff: Chris O'Donnell and Jessica Capshaw. O'Donnell and Capshaw share a connection to Grey's Anatomy, as both have appeared on the series in the past.

O'Donnell might be best known for his roles in Batman & Robin, Scent of a Woman and The Three Musketeers, but most recently he's starred in NCIS: Los Angeles.

Capshaw is known for her role as Dr. Arizona Robbins in Grey's Anatomy, and she's also starred in The Practice, Tell Me Lies and the Netflix movie Holidate.

9-1-1: Nashville trailer

9-1-1: Nashville is currently being developed, so there's no trailer available just yet, but as soon as we see one, we'll have it for you right here.