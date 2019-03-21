Where is YouTube TV available?
Everywhere. It is now everywhere
The early takes on YouTube TV were predictable. "It's pretty good — if you can get it."
Today, that adage is moot. You can now get YouTube TV in every MSA in the United States.
Glendive, Montana: we couldn't have done it without you! We can now officially say that YouTube TV is available in every television market in the U.S. Welcome to the family! 🎉 #WatchLikeAFan — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 27, 2019 March 27, 2019
As of March 27, 2019, YouTube TV is available "in every television market in the U.S." So that hurdle has been cleared.
The next question you'll likely have is "OK, but when's it getting [INSERT YOUR FAVORITE CHANNEL HERE]?"
That's a little tougher to answer. Like all streaming services, YouTube TV adds channels from time to time. But there's no predicting when that might happen, or what channels will be added. Fortunately, there's a chart for that .
