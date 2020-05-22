The Streaming Channels Matrix

Updated May 22, 2020: Added a number of channels to YouTube TV — but some aren't coming until later this year .

The biggest question when you're looking at cutting the cord and moving to an all-streaming solution is this: "But can I watch ..."

The back half of that question is going to be different for all of us, of course. Maybe you're way into movies. Maybe you have to have sports. Maybe local channels are the most important. Maybe it's something more obscure. But what you'll quickly find is that, YES , you can watch the same things you watched before.

The real questions are "How?", "Where?", and "What's it gonna cost me?"

We've got you covered. The Streaming Channel Matrix is a high-level look at which channels are available on which major streaming platforms, all in one place.

How to use this matrix

If the list below looks daunting, that's because it is. There are a lot of channels available on the major streaming platforms. Here are some suggestions for how to use this matrix:

We've already selected the largest of the streaming services for you. That's Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Click the boxes to change the views however you'd like.

One big caveat, though: This list of channels shows everything available on a service. But some services have more than one package. So, for instance, a channel you see listed here on AT&T TV Now may not be available on its least-expensive option. You'll want to click through to the listings for each individual service for a closer look.

Or a service like AT&T TV Now — which certainly has a lot of channels — has a separate Spanish-language package that will skew the overall number of channels shown. We've included it, though, because it's a major package, and an important option.

And Sling TV gets even more complicated. It's got two main trunks — Sling Orange, and Sling Blue. (Or you can get both.) And those trunks have optional add-on branches. So you'll absolutely need to click through to figure out exactly which packages you'll want.

Also: As you can imagine, services change up their channels all the time — and they don't always tell us. If you spot something that's not quite right, please shoot us an email .

And with that, scroll on through to find the channels that matter most. And continue on down to the bottom — we've got a little more info that you need to know.

More: Which streaming services are on which devices

Select a service to see the channels available

Please select from the boxes below to see the channels available on each streaming service.

Hulu Live YouTube TV Sling TV AT&T TV Now Fubo TV Philo frndly TV A Wealth of Entertainment x A&E x x x x x ABC x x x ABC News Live X ACC Network x x x AccuWeather x Acorn x Adult Swim x AHC X x x x x AMC x x x x x AMC Premiere x x American Heritage x Animal Planet X x x x x Antena 3 x x Aspire x x Atres Series x Audience x AXS TV x x x Azteca x BabyFirst x x BabyTV x x x BabyTV Español x Bandamax x BBC America x x x x x BBC World News x x x x x beIN Sports x x beIN Sports Connect x beIN Sports Espanol x beIN Sports La Liga x Benfica TV x BET x x x x x BET Her x x x x BET Jams x BET Soul x Big Ten Network X x x x Bloomberg TV x x Boomerang X x x x Bravo X x x x x C-SPAN x C-SPAN 2 x Canal 22 Internacional x Canal Once x Caracol TV x Cartoon Network X x x x x Cartoon Network East x CBS X x x x CBS News x x CBS Sports Network X x x x Centro America TV x CGTN x Cheddar Business X x x x x x Cheddar News x x x Cine Estelar x Cine Mexicano x Cine Nostalgia x Cine Sony x x Cinefest x Cinelatino x Cinemax X x Cinemoi x CLEO TV x CMT x x x x x CNBC X x x x x CNBC World X x x x CNN X x x x x CNN en Espanol X x x CNN International X x Comedy Central x x x x x Comedy Dynamics x Comedy TV x Comet x x x CONtv x Cooking Channel x x x x Cozi X x x CuriosityStream x x De Pelicula x x De Pelicula Clasico x x Destination America x x x x x Discovery Channel x x x x x x Discovery en Espanol x x x Discovery Familia x x Discovery Family x x x x Discovery Life x x x x Disney Channel x x x x Disney Junior x x x x Disney XD x x x x DIY Network x x x x x Docurama x DOGTV x Dove Channel x Dox x ducktv x E! x x x x x Echoboom Sports x Ecuador TV x Ecuavisa Internacional x El Gourmet x El Rey x Eleven Sports x Enlace x EPIX x x EPIX 2 x ESPN 3 x EPIX Drive-In x EPIX Hits x ESPN x x x x ESPN Bases Loaded x x ESPN College Extra x x ESPN Deportes x x ESPN Goal Line x x ESPN2 x x x x ESPNews x x x x ESPNU X x x x FM x Euronews x Fight Network x Flix Latino x Food Network X x x x x x FOROtv x x Fox X x x x x Fox College Sports x Fox Business X x x x Fox Deportes x x Fox News X x x x x Fox Soccer Plus x x FoxLife x x France 24 (English) x Free Speech TV x Freeform X x x x FS1 X x x x x FS2 X x x x x Fubo Cycling x Fubo Sports Network x Fuse x x x Fusion x x FX X x x x x FXM X x x x x FXX X x x x x FYI X x x x x Galavision x x Game Show Network x x x x x Game+ Network x GINX Esports TV x Golf Channel X x x x x GolTV x x GoldTV Spanish x Grokker x Hallmark Channel x x x x x Hallmark Drama x x x x Hallmark Movies & Mysteries x x x x x Halmark Movies Now x HBO X x x HBO Family x HBO Latino x HDNet Movies x Here TV x HGTV X x x x x x History Channel x x x x x History en Espanol x x HITN TV x HLN x x x x x HOLA TV x Hopster x IFC x x x x x Investigation Discovery x x x x x x IVC Net x Justice Central x Law & Crime x Lifetime x x x x x Lifetime Movies x x x x x Light TV x Lion Mountain TV x Local Now x x x Logo x x x x Longhorn Network x Magnolia Selects x Mas Chic x Mav TV x MLB Network x x x MLB Strike Zone x Monsters and Nightmares x MotorTrend x x x x x x MSG x x MSG+ x x MSNBC x x x x x MTV x x x x x MTV 2 x x x x x MTV Classic x x x x MTV Live x x MTVU x Multimedios x My Network TV x Nat Geo x x x x x Nat Geo Mundo x x Nat Geo Wild x x x x x NBA League Pass x x NBA TV x x x x NBC x x x x x NBCSN x x x x x News18 x Newsmax x Newsy x x x NDTV 24x7 x NFL Network x x x NFL RedZone x x NHL Network x Nick Jr. x x x x x Nickelodeon x x x x NickMusic x NickToons x x x x x NTN24 x x Nuestra Tele x Olympic Channel x x x x x One American News x Outdoor Channel x x x Outside TV x x Ovation x OWN x x x Oxygen x x x x x PAC-12 Network x x Pantaya x Paramount Network x x x x x Pasiones x People TV x x Peru Megico x PixL x x PlayStation Emerging Filmmakers x Pop x x x x PSVue Spotlight QVC x Rai Italia x REELZ x x Regional Sports Networks x x x x x Revolt x x x x RFD-TV x x Ride TV x Ritmoson x RTP International x SCI x x x x SEC Network x x x x SEC+ x Showtime x x x x x Showtime 2 x x Showtime Beyond x x Showtime Extreme x x Showtime Family Zone x x Showtime Next x x Showtime Showcase x x Showtime West x x Showtime Women x x Shudder x Smithsonian Channel x x x SNY x Sony Movie Channel x Sportsman Channel x x x Sports Illustrated TV x Sportsman Channel x Stadium x x Stadium Plus x Start TV x STARZ x x x STARZ Encore Action x STARZ Encore Black x STARZ Encore Classic x STARZ Encore East x STARZ Encore Family x STARZ Encore Suspence x STARZ Encore West x STARZ Encore Westerns x STARZ Comedy x STARZ Edge x STARZ Encore x STARZ Kids & Family x STARZ West x Stingray Karaoke x Stingray Qello x Sundance Now x Sundance TV x x x x x Sur Peru x SYFY x x x x x Tastemade x x TBS x x x x x TCM x x x x x TeenNick x x x x x TeleCentro x Telefe x x Telehit x Telemundo x x x Tennis Channel x x x x The CW x x x x The Country Network Plus x The Cowboy Channel x The Film Detective x The Weather Channel x x x TheBlaze x TLC x x x x x x TNT x x x x x Tr3s x x Travel Channel x x x x x x truTV x x x x x TUDN x x TUDNxtra x TV Chile x TV Land x x x x x TV One x TVE x TVG x x TVG2 x TyC Sports x x TYT Network x UMC x Unimas x x Universal Kids x x x x Universion tlnovelas x x Universo x x x x Univision x x UP Faith & Family x UP TV x x x USA x x x x x VH-1 x x x x x Viceland x x x x x VideoRola x ViendoMovies x VME x VSiN x x WAPA America x Warriors & Gangsters x Weather Nation WE tv x x x x x World Fishing Network x x x YES Network x x Zona Futbol x ZooMoo x Z Living HD x

This just a starting point. Most of the major streaming services (save for YouTube TV and Hulu Live) have different packages available at different price points — and, yes, with different channels available. (Yes, a lot like cable TV. Some things never change.)

And to repeat: Just because you see a channel is available on a particular service doesn't guarantee that it's available on the least-expensive plan, or without a separate fee.

Once you think you've found the streaming service that's right for you, you'll want to click through to it to check out the individual packages to really get into it and start pricing things out. Here's that list again:

AT&T TV Now | Sling TV | Hulu Live | YouTube TV | Philo