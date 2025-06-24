How to watch the 2025 NBA Draft on Hulu with Live TV

The 2025 NBA Draft takes place on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26, and it'll dictate the next year of basketball action. If you're keen to watch the draft, a great option is via Hulu with Live TV.

Hulu with Live TV is a streaming service for people who want to cut the cord and ditch their cable subscription; it lets you view from a wide range of TV channels over the web and yes, channels showing the NBA Draft are included in the offering.

This year's NBA Draft takes place in Brooklyn and the Dallas Mavericks won the first pick. All eyes are on promising up-and-comer Cooper Flagg but he's expected to be chosen first and after that, it's anyone's game.

Keen basketball fan? Here's everything you need to know about watching the 2025 NBA Draft on Hulu with Live TV including how you sign up and how to watch the golf once you're ready.

Hulu with Live TV: $82.99 at Hulu's website Hulu with Live TV is a way to stream over 95 different cable channels over the internet without needing a physical cable or a contract. It has various extra perks which you can read all about below.

Signing up for Hulu with Live TV

Unlike some other live TV streaming services, Hulu with Live TV doesn't confuse you with multiple tiers of various channel line-ups. This makes watching the NBA Draft simple.

There are several plans though. The main one costs you $82.99 per month, and it gets you access to the entire Hulu with Live TV channel line-up as well as ad-supported subscriptions to three streaming services: Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

There's another plan which will cost you $95.99. This offers the same channel list and streaming services but Hulu and Disney Plus will be ad-free. Hulu has a full breakdown of its tiers here.

If you're curious to check out the streamer, there's a three-day Hulu with Live TV trial for new subscribers.

To get Hulu with Live TV, follow this link here to be taken to the landing page where you can sign up. You can also sign up via apps on smart devices.

What else does Hulu with Live TV get you?

If you're paying for Hulu with Live TV, you're probably not just interested in the NBA Draft.

There are over 95 channels included with Hulu with Live TV and you can find the full list here. Other picks include news channels like Fox, CNN and CBS, sports channels like ESPN, FS1 and Golf Channel, lifestyle options like The Weather Channel and general interest broadcasts like The History Channel, Smithsonian Channel and Game Show Network. There are plenty more beyond those ones so I'd recommend checking out the channel list.

For an extra monthly fee you can get access to two different types of add-on package. Some of these are simple channel bundles for sports, entertainment or Spanish-language channels, others are for other streaming services including Max, Paramount Plus and Starz.

A few perks of the platform include the ability to cancel any time instead of when a contract is up, unlimited DVR recording and the ability to access the streamer from multiple devices.

How to watch Hulu with Live TV

Most smart devices will let you watch Hulu with Live TV.

This includes computers and laptops via web browsers, Android or iOS phones and tablets (including Fire Tablets and iPads) and gaming consoles like PlayStations and Xboxes.

Many smart TVs offer the app including ones from Amazon, Samsung, Roku, Vizio and Xumo. This includes streaming dongles like the Roku Streaming Stick, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Chromecast.

Hulu offers a full list of supported devices here, so you can check whether your TV or gadget will work with the platform.

Streaming the NBA Draft with Live TV

NBA Draft channels

So, you're signed up for Hulu with Live TV and want to watch the 2025 NBA Draft. What next?

The NBA Draft will air on two channels on the first day and one on the second, and all the channels you'll need are available via Hulu's channel list. They are ABC and ESPN.

To find these channels, head to the Hulu with Live TV home page and then select the option for the Guide. Here you can scroll through channels to find ABC and ESPN. You can also see some upcoming content on channels here.

Watch on ESPN

The best channel to use to watch the NBA Draft is ESPN, and that's because it's the one of the two which will show coverage on both days of the draw.

Wednesday, June 25: from 8 pm ET/5 pm PT until 11 pm ET/8 pm PT

from 8 pm ET/5 pm PT until 11 pm ET/8 pm PT Thursday, June 26: from 8 pm ET/5 pm PT until 11 pm ET/8 pm PT

Watch on ABC

ABC is only going to show the first day of the NBA Draft, with its coverage on Thursday instead focusing on CMA Fest which occurs at the same time.