How to watch the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup matches on Hulu with Live TV

Soccer fans need to clear their schedule from mid-June because the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup begins on Saturday, June 15 and it's certain to bring lots of must-watch sports action. There are a few different ways to watch it and one such option is Hulu with Live TV.

Hulu's live TV streaming service lets you stream from over 95 cable channels over the internet, without requiring a physical cable or tying you to a long-term contract.

Hulu with Live TV has a lot of sports in its channel offering including, handily for soccer fans, every channel that you'll need to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup this year. You won't miss a single match!

And that's just as well because this meeting of CONCACAF promises to be the biggest yet, with the presence of the US as one of the co-hosts meaning lots of the games will be played on home turf.

So here's everything you need to know about watching the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 specifically on Hulu with live TV including how you sign up and how to watch the soccer once you're ready.

Signing up for Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV has four different tiers or packages, but you only need the basic one to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup matches, because the channel list isn't different between the tiers.

This base tier costs $81.99 per month and it's just for live TV streaming, with no video-on-demand library.

For $1 more or $82.99 monthly, you can get the next tier up. This throws in subscriptions to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus., all with ads. Not keen on the ads? The $95.99 plan gets rid of commercials from Disney Plus and Hulu.

If you want to try before you buy, there's a three-day Hulu with Live TV free trial which won't cover the whole CONCACAF Gold Cup but will give you a taster.

To get Hulu with Live TV, follow this link here to be taken to the landing page where you can sign up. You can generally sign up via apps but doing so on a computer or phone is easier since you have a keyboard!

What else does Hulu with Live TV get you?

Once the CONCACAF Gold Cup is over (or during it, if you like watching TV), you might wonder what else you get with Hulu with Live TV.

Hulu with Live TV's channel list count is over 95. You can find the full list here and it includes news channels like Fox, CNN and CBS, sports channels like ESPN, FS1 and Golf Channel, lifestyle options like The Weather Channel and general interest broadcasts like The History Channel, Smithsonian Channel and Game Show Network. Those are just the tip of the iceberg too.

If you pay a little extra, you can also get access to various add-on packages. These include streaming service like Max, Paramount Plus and Starz, and add-on channel bundles for sports, entertainment or Spanish-language channels.

Other things you should know about Hulu with Live TV is that you can cancel whenever you want, not just when your contract is up, that you get an unlimited DVR allowance, and that you can access the streamer from multiple devices.

Where to watch Hulu with Live TV

You can watch Hulu with Live TV on most smart devices.

This includes computers and laptops via web browsers, Android or iOS phones and tablets (including Fire Tablets and iPads) and gaming consoles like PlayStations and Xboxes.

Many smart TVs offer the app including ones from Amazon, Samsung, Roku, Vizio and Xumo. This includes streaming dongles like the Roku Streaming Stick, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Chromecast.

Hulu offers a full list of supported devices here, so you can check whether your TV or gadget will work with the platform.

Streaming the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Hulu with Live TV

(Image credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

CONCACAF Gold Cup channels

If you were already a subscriber to Hulu with Live TV, or decided to become one after the previous section, you'll now need to work out how exactly to watch CONCACAF Gold Cup matches.

Coverage of the tournament will be split between three channels: Fox, FS1 and FS2. All of those are available in Hulu's channel list, before you ask.

To find these channels, head to the Hulu with Live TV home page and then select the option for the Guide. Here you can scroll through channels to find them all. You can also see some upcoming content on channels here.

Which games air on which channels?

There are loads of CONCACAF Gold Cup matches taking place so we can't list every single one. Luckily Fox already has done so, and you can find its list of all the matches and which channel they'll be on here.

To save you a little bit of time, the vast majority of the event is split between Fox and FS1, with FS2 only getting select matches now and then.

But if you're most interested in the USMNT matches, we'll list them, below.

How to watch the USMNT team matches on Hulu with Live TV

This schedule covers the group stages, with the knockout stage matches not yet confirmed by Fox channel.