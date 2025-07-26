New on Hulu July 26-August 1: our editor's picks for 7 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, July 26-August 1? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

While there are more than a handful of fun movies that are going to be new to Hulu in August, the last few days of July have some great offerings as well, most notably a pair of new series — a period drama and a true crime docuseries — that have high binge potential.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Operation Fortune (2023)

Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett and Aubrey Plaza in Operation Fortune (Image credit: Daniel Smith/Miramax Films)

Guy Ritchie reteams with Jason Statham for action comedy, arriving July 28 on Hulu

I generally enjoy Guy Ritchie movies, though one of his more recent efforts I have missed and need to play catch-up on is Operation Fortune (aka Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre). The director reunites with long-time collaborator Jason Statham for this action comedy, where a team of secret agents (which includes Aubrey Plaza and Bugzy Malone) brings in a well-known actor (Josh Hartnett) to try and infiltrate the ranks of an arms dealer (Hugh Grant). This seems like the perfect popcorn fare for summer streaming.

Dope Girls season 1

Eliza Scanlen, Julianne Nicholson, Eilidh Fisher and Umi Myers in Dope Girls. (Image credit: BBC and Bad Wolf)

The latest London-set period crime drama debuts on Hulu July 29

If you are a fan of Peaky Blinders or Hulu's previously released 2025 new TV series A Thousand Blows, then Dope Girls could be right up your alley. Starring Emmy-winner Julianne Nicholson, the new series is a period crime drama taking place in London shortly after World War I, where women look to assert their power by helping launch the night club scene in London's Soho. All episodes of the new series are going to be available immediately to stream.

Memoir of a Snail

Grace Pudel in Memoir of a Snail (Image credit: Arenamedia/Snails Pace Films/Album/Alamy)

Oscar-nominated animated movie lands on Hulu July 29

Oscar-winner Flow and the Oscar-nominated The Wild Robot were among the biggest animated movies of last year, but flying under the radar was Memoir of a Snail. One of the five nominated movies in the Best Animated Feature category at the Oscars, this story about a melancholic woman named Grace Pudel (voiced by Sarah Snook) earned a 95% "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes, and in addition to Snook features the voice talent of Eric Bana and Jacki Weaver. Fans of animation should definitely check this one out.

Mr. & Mrs. Murder

(Image credit: ABC News Studio)

You can start watching the true crime docuseries as of July 30

The latest ABC News docuseries focusing on a salacious true crime is Mr. & Mrs. Murder. This series details a case where a husband goes missing, with rumors beginning to swirl that he was eaten by alligators, though no remains were found. But when his wife marries his best friend, suspicions begin to rise over what may have really happened. Many involved with the actual case will share their insights in this documentary that should be catnip for true crime fans.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada (Image credit: 20the Century Fox/Entertainment Pictures/Alamy)

Fan-favorite Meryl Streep movie hits Hulu on August 1

The internet has been abuzz recently as the first looks at The Devil Wears Prada 2 have started to come out. We have to wait until 2026 to see the long-awaited sequel to the fashion movie, but you can stream the original on Hulu this week.

Anne Hathaway stars as an aspiring writer who gets a job at a high-profile fashion magazine, where she works for the demanding and manipulative editor-in-chief played by Meryl Streep. It's a favorite role for the three-time Oscar winner (and one that she earned one of her many Oscar nominations for), but also features fun turns from Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Old School (2003)

Will Ferrell in Old School (Image credit: UIP/AJ Pics/Alamy)

Hilarious college comedy is enrolls on Hulu on August 1

August means college kids are heading back to campus, so why not celebrate by watching one of the funniest college comedies ever made? Old School stars Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn as three friends who decide to start their own fraternity, despite the fact that none of them is in school anymore. Attempting to stop their good-natured debauchery is the uptight dead, played by Jeremy Piven. This is one of the movies that made Ferrell a star, and he absolutely steals the show.

Ready or Not (2019)

Samara Weaving in Ready or Not (Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

You can find the horror/comedy on Hulu starting August 1

Another movie that is getting a sequel in 2026 that is streaming on Hulu come August, is Ready or Not, the horror/comedy from the Radio Silence directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Starring Samara Weaving and Adam Brody, the movie centers on a bride who marries into a wealthy family that has a strange tradition to welcome people into their family, one that has terrifying results. It's campy and one of the more original and fun horror movies of the last 10 years.