New on Hulu May 10-16: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week
Hulu adds a major blockbuster and new seasons of fan-favorite reality shows.
Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, May 10-16? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.
This week's cream of the crop Hulu picks include a fun Discovery Channel series, an exciting action movie to watch as a primer for an upcoming summer blockbuster, the return of a couple of fan-favorite reality series and a brand new original stand-up special.
Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.
Expedition Unknown season 6
- New episodes of Discovery series that explores some historical mysteries arrive on May 10
Most of us have probably dreamed about being Indiana Jones at one time or another, but Josh Gates may have come the closest to actually living out that dream, as he is the archeologist who hosts the Discovery series Expedition Unknown, where he travels the world looking for missing and unknown artifacts from history. The entire sixth season of the show is now streaming on Hulu.
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015)
- Get ready for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning by rewatching Rogue Nation on Hulu starting May 13
In less than two weeks, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, what is expected to be the final Mission: Impossible movie, premieres in theaters. So, in preparation, you can watch most of the Mission: Impossible movies on Hulu, with Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (which introduces Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa Faust and features Cruise hanging on for dear life on a cargo plane) hitting the streamer on May 13. That means you can watch the first five Mission: Impossible movies on Hulu.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2
- An all new season of the Hulu original reality show debuts on May 15
We're heading back to Utah to check back in with the ladies of #MomTok with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2. After we got to know many of the women last season, this year brings the surprising return of someone from their past, which could threaten friendships and unravel secrets and lies that could explode their sisterhood.
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special
- Hulu original stand-up special premieres on May 16
Matteo Lane's latest stand-up comedy special is a Hulu original, hitting the streamer on May 16. Among the topics he jokes about are his travels, his unique family background and friendships.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Welcome to Wrexham season 4
- Continue Wrexham's journey up the ranks with the latest season of the hit documentary, streaming on-demand starting May 16
From scrappy underdogs to one of the best stories in sports, the journey of Wrexham AFC has been incredible to watch unfold, as owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney do everything they can to raise the football club up the league ranks, with the ultimate goal of joining the Premier League. While some of you may already know the result, Welcome to Wrexham season 4 will once again showcase the behind-the-scenes storylines of the team and town that has garnered so many new fans these last few years.
Michael Balderston is What to Watch’s assistant managing editor and lead movie writer, covering movies coming to theaters, writing movie reviews and highlighting new and classic movies on streaming services; he also covers a range of TV shows, including those in the Taylor Sheridan universe, Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live and more, as well as the best ways to watch some major US sporting events.
Based outside of Washington, D.C., Michael's previous experience includes writing for Awards Circuit, TV Technology and The Wrap.
Michael’s favorite movie of all time is Casablanca, while his favorite TV show is Seinfeld. Some 2025 favorites include One of Them Days and Black Bag for movies, and The Pitt on TV. Follow on Letterboxd to keep up with what I'm watching.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Yeah! Usher’s Rendezvous in Paris concert experience is now streaming, and I highly recommend watching
Can’t wait for Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest? Here’s where to stream High and Low, the classic crime movie it's based on