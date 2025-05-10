New on Hulu May 10-16: our expert's picks for 5 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, May 10-16? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

This week's cream of the crop Hulu picks include a fun Discovery Channel series, an exciting action movie to watch as a primer for an upcoming summer blockbuster, the return of a couple of fan-favorite reality series and a brand new original stand-up special.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Expedition Unknown season 6

Josh Gates, Expedition Unknown poster (Image credit: Discovery Channel)

New episodes of Discovery series that explores some historical mysteries arrive on May 10

Most of us have probably dreamed about being Indiana Jones at one time or another, but Josh Gates may have come the closest to actually living out that dream, as he is the archeologist who hosts the Discovery series Expedition Unknown, where he travels the world looking for missing and unknown artifacts from history. The entire sixth season of the show is now streaming on Hulu.

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015)

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Photo 12/Alamy Stock Photo)

Get ready for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning by rewatching Rogue Nation on Hulu starting May 13

In less than two weeks, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, what is expected to be the final Mission: Impossible movie, premieres in theaters. So, in preparation, you can watch most of the Mission: Impossible movies on Hulu, with Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (which introduces Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa Faust and features Cruise hanging on for dear life on a cargo plane) hitting the streamer on May 13. That means you can watch the first five Mission: Impossible movies on Hulu.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2

Miranda McWhorter, Whitney Leavitt, Layla Taylor and Mikayla Matthews on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image credit: Disney/Natalie Cass)

An all new season of the Hulu original reality show debuts on May 15

We're heading back to Utah to check back in with the ladies of #MomTok with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2. After we got to know many of the women last season, this year brings the surprising return of someone from their past, which could threaten friendships and unravel secrets and lies that could explode their sisterhood.

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special

Matteo Lane (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

Hulu original stand-up special premieres on May 16

Matteo Lane's latest stand-up comedy special is a Hulu original, hitting the streamer on May 16. Among the topics he jokes about are his travels, his unique family background and friendships.

Welcome to Wrexham season 4

(Image credit: FX)

Continue Wrexham's journey up the ranks with the latest season of the hit documentary, streaming on-demand starting May 16

From scrappy underdogs to one of the best stories in sports, the journey of Wrexham AFC has been incredible to watch unfold, as owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney do everything they can to raise the football club up the league ranks, with the ultimate goal of joining the Premier League. While some of you may already know the result, Welcome to Wrexham season 4 will once again showcase the behind-the-scenes storylines of the team and town that has garnered so many new fans these last few years.