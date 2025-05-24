New on Hulu May 24-30: our expert's picks for 4 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, May 24-30? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

This week's top Hulu picks include some reality show comfort watches, a recent Oscar-nominated movie that got a little lost in the shuffle last year and a brand new show that hopes to speak to an entire generation.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

BBQ Brawl: Flay v Anderson V Burrell complete season 4

Anne Burrell, Bobby Flay and Sunny Anderson on BBQ Brawl (Image credit: Food Network)

The cooking battle begins on Hulu on May 24

Fitting as it's Memorial Day weekend, when there will be plenty of BBQs going on, Hulu adds the food competition show BBQ Brawl: Flay v Anderson V Burrell, which sees professional chefs Bobby Flay, Sunny Anderson and Anne Burrell try and prove they are the best at grilling up delicious meals. All episodes of this season are available.

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home complete season 1

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with clients in Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Image credit: Magnolia)

Home renovation show arrives on May 24

I have an affinity for home renovation shows, as I find it fun to see what a space can become. Two of the best in the business are Chip and Joanna Gaines. They've been the stars of a handful of these shows, and coming to Hulu this week is one, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. This series doesn't change the format too much on making a dream home for a family, but it does catch us up with what the Gaines are up to professionally and personally.

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (2024)

The Seed of the Sacret Fig (Image credit: Cannes Film Festival)

Oscar-nominated thriller premieres on Hulu on May 27

The 2025 Oscars had a really strong slate for international movies. While the likes of Emilia Perez, I'm Still Here and Flow dominated the conversation, The Seed of the Sacred Fig was right there. The political thriller from Mohammad Rasoulof about a judge and his family dealing with paranoia in Tehran was not only among the five nominees for Best International Film but also had an impressive 97% "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Adults complete season 1

Adults (Image credit: FX)

New FX on Hulu comedy, capturing Gen Z life, launches all episodes on May 29

Gen Z is growing up, and as such, it is time for them to get their own TV show about how they are dealing with the realities of being an adult in today's world in the aptly named series Adults. Featuring a cast of mostly unknown actors and first-time showrunners, Adults centers on a group of housemates navigating adulthood. Every generation usually gets a show that encapsulates them. Could that be Adults?