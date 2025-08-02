New on Hulu August 2-8: our editor's picks for 6 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, August 2-8? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Hulu is adding a couple of new, high-profile TV series to its lineup this week, including the return of a fan-favorite animated series and a spinoff of a popular sports docuseries. Plus, some 2025 new movies make their arrival on streaming.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

King of the Hill season 14

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hulu)

Hank Hill returns with brand new episodes on August 4

It's been 15 years since King of the Hill, the classic Fox animated comedy, aired a new episode, but a brand new season of the show premieres exclusively on Hulu this week. Hank Hill returns, and while the times may have changed, he's looking to reconnect with old friends as he and Peggy return to Texas. This is the first of two already announced seasons of the animated show on Hulu.

Bob Trevino Likes It (2025)

John Leguizamo and Barbie Ferreira in Bob Trevino Likes It (Image credit: Capital Pitures/Alamy)

"Certified Fresh" indie movie starring Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo premieres on August 5

Though Bob Trevino Likes It may have slid under the radar of many, those that have seen the indie dramedy have loved it, as evidenced by the movie's 95% "Certified Fresh" score from critics and 98% positive score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Ferreira stars as a young woman who befriends a man online who shares the name of her father, forming a surprising but heartwarming connection.

The Monkey (2025)

Theo James in The Monkey (Image credit: Neon)

Horror comedy begins streaming on Hulu August 7

2025 has been a big year for Stephen King, as The Life of Chuck, The Institute and soon The Long Walk have all been adapted for the screen. But my personal favorite from these King offerings so far this year is the absurdly fun The Monkey. Theo James stars as twins whose lives have been tormented for years by a toy monkey that has been a part of a number of surprising deaths over the years. When the monkey resurfaces, they have to figure out how to stop it before someone else they love dies. If you're a fan of outrageous, gory deaths, then this will be a must-watch.

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil

(Image credit: Hulu)

True crime docuseries centered around notorious serial killer lands on August 7

The crimes of Ted Bundy have been well documented, but did you know that after he was arrested he assisted in an investigation into another murderer? That is the focus on Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil, as it recounts Bundy's work with Detective Robert Keppel looking for the Green River Killer. The docuseries features never-before-heard-tapes that give a rare insight into the mind of Ted Bundy.

FX's Necaxa

Eva Longoria (center) in Necaxa (Image credit: FX)

The Welcome to Wrexham sibling show premieres on August 8

Welcome to Wrexham has documented one of the most incredible stories in sports the last few years, as actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac (nee McElhenney) have buoyed the Wrexham team and town. But can lightning strike twice?

That's the question in FX's Necaxa, where Reynolds and Mac offer their support to Eva Longoria as she helps a recently relocated Mexican soccer club and tries to lift if to success.

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson in Shanghai Noon (Image credit: Touchstone/Maximum Film/Alamy)

Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson comedy rides to Hulu on August 8

As Shanghai Noon, the classic western comedy starring Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, you'll be able to stream in on Hulu starting this week. Shanghai Noon is a great blend of the martial arts, western and comedy genres, with Chan and Wilson having great chemistry. The sequel, Shanghai Knights, also lands on Hulu this week, though if you're picking between the two, go with the original.