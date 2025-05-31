New on Hulu May 31-June 6: our expert's picks for 7 movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, May 31-June 6? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

With the start of another month, Hulu's library is getting a lot of new additions, particularly on the movie side. New to Hulu this month are a couple of 2025 new movies, including a Hulu original, as well as some older favorites that are always worth a revisit.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Quvenzhané Wallis in Beasts of the Southern Wild (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd /Alamy Stock Photo)

The Best Picture nominee arrives on Hulu on June 1

It feels like we've all collectively forgotten about Beasts of the Southern Wild. That's definitely an oversight, as the movie, which was an indie sensation and a Best Picture nominee from 2012, is a magical story that features an incredible performance from a young Quvenzhané Wallis. It's time to rediscover the gem that is Beasts of the Southern Wild.

Before Midnight (2013)

Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke in Before Midnight (Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics/Mary Evans Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Catch up with Jesse and Celine with the third Before movie on June 1

I've made my love for the Before franchise very clear when I dubbed Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Deply) as the greatest movie couple ever, so of course I'm excited that Before Midnight, the third and last entry in their story, hits Hulu this month. Picking up with the couple nine years after their Paris rendezvous, this time in Greece, Before Midnight is a perfect closing chapter for their story (barring Hawke, Deply and Linklater catching up with these characters again further down the line).

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Ashton Kutcher and Sean William Scott in Dude, Where's My Car? (Image credit: Universal Images Group North America LLC /Alamy Stock Photo)

The stone comedy is available on Hulu as of June 1

There are better movies that are going to be streaming on Hulu in June than Dude, Where's My Car? This pick is a pure nostalgia play for me, as the Ashton Kutcher and Sean William Scott stoner comedy was one of the first "raunchy" movies that I saw growing up. I can still quote large chunks of the movie. So if Dude, Where's My Car? has a special place in your heart, then you can stream it on Hulu this month.

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015)

Olivia Cooke, Thomas Mann and RJ Cyler in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (Image credit: Atlaspix /Alamy Stock Photo)

Watch the coming-of-age comedy starting June 1 on Hulu

Here's another movie that has been a bit overlooked since its release. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is a coming-of-age teen comedy that was a breakout for young stars Olivia Cooke, Thomas Mann and RJ Cyler. It's a funny and touching story that doesn’t pander to its primary teen audience, offering a mature take on growing up, connection and death.

Presence (2025)

Callina Lang, Chris Sullivan, Eddy Maday and Lucy Liu in Presence (Image credit: Sundance Film Festival)

Steven Soderbergh's other acclaimed 2025 movie starts streaming on June 3

Steven Soderbergh has made not one (Black Bag) but two critically-acclaimed movies that were released in the first few months of 2025, with the other being the haunted house movie Presence. "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, Lucy Liu headlines the movie that finally looks to find its audience on streaming.

Hot Shots! (1991)

Cary Elwes, Lloyd Bridges and Charlie Sheen in Hot Shots! (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd /Alamy Stock Photo)

The Top Gun parody movie lands on Hulu on June 6

Jim Abrahams, who was part of the writing/directing team that made probably the greatest parody movie ever in Airplane, also wrote and directed this brilliant spoof of Top Gun, as well as poking some fun at other hit movies of the 80s. Charlie Sheen stars as the Tom Cruise stand-in, alongside Cary Elwes, Valeria Golina, Jon Cryer and Lloyd Bridges. The sequel, Hot Shots! Part Deux, which pokes fun at the Rambo movies, is also available to stream starting June 6.

Predator: Killer of Killers (2025)

Predator: Killer of Killers (Image credit: Hulu)

Original animated Predator movie premieres on June 6

Dan Trachtenberg revitalized the Predator franchise with Prey and will have a brand-new live-action movie, Predator: Badlands, releasing later in 2025. But before that, he's co-directed this animated addition to the franchise that will be a must-watch for sci-fi fans. This new movie includes three timelines where fierce warriors from different eras of human history are forced to take on a Predator.