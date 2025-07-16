General Hospital spoilers: Nina humbles Tracy?

General Hospital’s Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Sidwell (Carlo Rota) may be warring mobsters, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) a baby stalker and future kidnapper, Drew (Cameron Mathison) the most infuriating person in all of daytime, but make no mistake about it. Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) is a menace, no matter how funny her zingers may be.

The Quartermaine matriarch constantly pushes the buttons of her enemies, butts in the business of her relatives and carries herself as the moral superiority of Port Charles, despite her problematic history. Understandably, her cantankerous attitude doesn’t necessarily gain her a lot of friends, and in the General Hospital episode that aired on July 15, she acquired one more foe — Nina (Cynthia Watros).

After calling Nina over to the Quartermaine estate for a chat, Tracy quickly put pleasantries aside and blackmailed the Crimson editor-in-chief into publicly bashing Sonny in the press. Tracy is determined to rid Port Charles of Sonny, claiming she’s doing it to protect her family. However, she’s blind to the fact that people like Sidwell likely present a greater danger, especially since Sidwell has a mysterious business partner.

Cynthia Watros, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Oh, and how did Tracy blackmail Nina? Tracy finally revealed that she knew about Nina sleeping with Drew before the congressman started hooking up with her daughter. The revelation gobsmacked Nina, but she relented to doing Tracy’s bidding, fearful that Willow would disown her should this “secret” be revealed. (We have strong feelings about Tracy waiting until now to weaponize this secret and even stronger feelings about Nina continuing to hide this secret from Willow, but we digress.)

Having said all of this, we couldn’t help but notice that before the aforementioned episode ended, Nina stated of Tracy, “You just messed with the wrong b*tch.” Nina’s history shows she never takes being railroaded lightly, and always launches a plan of revenge against those conducting the train. So we can’t help but think she’ll soon go after Tracy.

If our hunch is correct, then we suspect that Nina will go after Tracy by finding a way to strip her of Deception. Not only would it be a blow to Tracy, but it would be a twist of irony considering how Tracy came to gain a controlling interest in the business. Thankfully for Nina, not only does she have the money to probably make this happen, but she also has a powerful friend in Martin (Michael E. Knight), who also wants to take Tracy down for all the chaos she’s unleashed in his life.

Jane Elliot, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

Now again, Nina’s history shows she likes revenge, but she’s not always good at it. She often moves without considering the consequences of her actions, and there are usually some innocent people who get caught in the crosshairs. In this case, we can picture Maxie (Kirsten Storms) being caught in the fallout.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Let’s not forget that there was the recent revelation from Natalia (Eva LaRue) that some of Sonny’s “questionable funds” got mixed into Deception. Should Nina hire Martin to dig up some dirt on Tracy, and he learns this information with the help of a forensic accountant, Martin may go ahead and pass this information to law enforcement or leak it to the press without consulting Nina first. This, in turn, could lead to the end of Deception not just for Tracy, but for Maxie and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) as well.

If Deception does come to an end and devastates Maxie, Nina may claim she didn’t know Martin would take what he learned and run with it, but Maxie may still find herself upset that Nina put this all into motion.

This is all speculative at this point, but as entertaining as Tracy is, even we are anticipating her being fed some humble pie, sooner rather than later.