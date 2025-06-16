General Hospital spoilers: Tracy finally does what she should have done months ago?

One thing about General Hospital’s Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) is that the woman loves getting revenge. To her, scheming and plotting to pay someone back for wronging her is like second nature.

So, knowing this is why we remain perplexed as to why she’s holding back when it comes to Drew (Cameron Mathison). Yes, he’s technically family, but she pretty much loathes him, and they’ve been entrenched in a rivalry for a while now.

Months ago, in the fall of 2024, Cody (Joshua Kelly) and Drew got into a bar brawl when the latter was in the midst of his political campaign, and Cody spilled all the gossip about Drew sleeping with Nina (Cynthia Watros) before romancing Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). The showdown was recorded by a private investigator hired by Tracy and Ned (Wally Kurth). However, instead of using the video to humble Drew then, the mother/son duo opted to hold onto the secret until they could leverage it against Nina later.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Tracy and Ned’s decision infuriated us then and still does to this day. They could have stopped this whole #Drillow saga a while ago by outing Drew to Willow, and they likely would have spared Michael (Rory Gibson) this whole custody trial.

Nevertheless, fast forward to the present, and Tracy seems to have a renewed sense of taking Drew down in light of him framing her for drugging him. It was quite embarrassing for her to be hauled off the Nurses Ball red carpet for a crime she didn’t even commit.

Tracy hoped she would be able to hit Drew where it hurts by having Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) petition the court for custody of Scout (Cosette Abinante). But Alexis flat-out refused to try and get custody of Scout. As such is the case, we think that leaves Tracy with the only real move she has to play — finally destroy Drew’s relationship with Willow.

Cameron Mathison and Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Now this is where things can get tricky. Willow just lost custody of her children and seems to be suffering from a mental breakdown. So could Willow handle hearing that the man she put her whole life with her children on the line for was sleeping with her mother shortly before romancing her? We’re not so sure. That could push Willow over the edge even further. But we can’t ignore the fact that, like Carly (Laura Wright), Tracy doesn’t always see the bigger picture when she’s seeing red. Tracy may think doing this dirty deed now is worth the risk.

Not for nothing, we tend to think that Willow can only become a better version of herself away from Drew, and it looks like that only happens if she learns the whole truth about who he is. The truthful revelation about his hookups with Nina can lead to an avalanche of information about his villainous deeds. Along these lines, Tracy would really be doing Willow a favor by giving her the truth and allowing the cards to fall as they may.