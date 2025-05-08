General Hospital spoilers: Portia avoids prison, but Drew devastates her with a plot twist?

If you’re a General Hospital fan and thought Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Portia’s (Brook Kerr) plot to drug Drew (Cameron Mathison) and set him up with a prostitute was going to take the politician down, think again. Now that Drew knows he was drugged with ketamine and Brad (Parry Shen) put him on Portia’s trail, it seems like only a matter of time before Drew takes to action with revenge.

Now under normal circumstances, Drew would just have Anna (Finola Hughes) and the PCPD arrest Portia and follow the trail to any of her co-conspirators. However, Drew has become the most calculating person in Port Charles, so we feel he may use this opportunity to get what he wants more than just revenge — power. Drew may believe putting Portia behind bars is not the best option here to achieve that. Instead, he may blackmail his way into something lucrative, and we don’t mean blackmailing Portia.

Drew has already tried playing puppeteer to Portia’s puppet. He used the information that Portia tampered with Heather’s (Alley Mills) bloodwork to hold over her head, in hopes she would force Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) hand with providing good press coverage for him via Aurora Media. But at every turn, Curtis didn’t listen to his wife’s “suggestions," which left Drew infuriated.

Brook Kerr and Donnell Turner, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Valerie Durant)

Having said that, we suspect there’s a good chance that Drew could opt to blackmail Curtis instead. We can imagine him going to Curtis directly with the proof of all his wife’s misdeeds. Then, after Curtis is good and horrified, Drew threatens to throw Portia in prison and get her fired if Curtis doesn’t do exactly what he demands. In this case, it’s likely Drew wants Curtis’ cooperation in publishing good press about him while disparaging Sonny (Maurice Benard). Additionally, Drew could press Curtis to help him regain control of Aurora from Michael (Chad Duell).

If Drew were to do this, we unfortunately think Curtis will give in to his former bestie’s demands. Although Curtis loves Portia, he would probably go along with helping Drew to spare his daughter, Trina (Tabyana Ali), from facing the fallout of her mother’s actions.

Brook Kerr, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Valerie Durant)

As far as Curtis’ marriage, we think that ship is setting sail. Portia has lied to him multiple times, and now that her lies threaten to blow up his life, this is all probably too much for him to deal with. But hey, should he become single and with (Jordan Tanisha Harper) already on the market, perhaps the exes will soon reunite. Portia may want to stock up on the tissues, because we predict lots of tears in her near future.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.