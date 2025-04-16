General Hospital spoilers: a new Michael returns in time for the annual Nurses Ball?

If so, we have three guesses as to what actor could take over the role.

Maurice Benard and Laura Wright as Sonny and Carly in formal wear in General Hospital
Maurice Benard and Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Towards the end of January this year, General Hospital’s Michael (Chad Duell) was ushered off the soap’s canvas, sent to Germany to recover from his burns acquired during the explosion in Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) penthouse.

While we understand Duell was departing from the role of Michael after almost 15 years, and producers opted to handle his exit by taking the character out of Port Charles, given the increasing amount of drama revving up thanks to Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright) over Michael’s kids, we’d say it’s time he return. Heck, we don’t like to agree with Drew on anything, but he was right when he said it’s time for Michael to stop hiding behind his mother and get back to Port Charles to battle the unpopular #Drillow duo.

After Lucy (Lynn Herring) announced that the annual Nurses Ball is in the near future, we couldn’t help but think that perhaps producers are quietly building to Michael’s return, using the event to usher him in. Not for nothing, the Nurses Ball has historically been an occasion in Port Charles where surprises unfold for the residents.

Now if we’re right, this all begs the question: with Duell not expected to step back into Michael’s shoes, what actor could do the honors? We have three guesses, but we’re actually hoping another General Hospital alum becomes the new Michael.

Tyler Johnson as Theo in The Young and the Restless

Tyler Johnson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Our first guest is actually an alum of The Young and the Restless, Tyler Johnson. He previously played Theo Vanderway, a nephew of Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Johnson would make a good fit in General Hospital as Michael, as he not only would be around the right age, but if he plays Michael in the way he played Theo, he could add a complexity to the businessman. With Michael having suffered another life-or-death ordeal thanks to Sonny’s ventures and feeling betrayed by Drew and Willow, we imagine him returning with an even darker persona than usual when he’s wronged. So Johnson may fit the bill.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) in The Bold and the Beautiful

Matthew Atkinson, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Next up is Matthew Atkinson. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful will recognize him as Thomas Forrester. He hasn’t been on the CBS soap in a while, so it’s possible he can take his talents to General Hospital. Again, Atkinson is the right age to portray Michael and we imagine he’d play a good, menacing aspect of the character, given how duplicitous Thomas has been. The only thing is, we don’t know how much The Bold and the Beautiful plans to use Atkinson’s services in the future.

Maurice Benard and Drew Garrett as Sonny and Michael speaking in General Hospital

Maurice Benard and Drew Garrett, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

If we had our say, former General Hospital star Drew Garrett would step back into the role of Michael. He portrayed the character before Duell, and he delivered a very solid performance of the character. From the moment Duell announced his departure from General Hospital, Garrett has always been our top choice to replace him. Garret had great onscreen chemistry with Benard and Wright, and we could picture his version of Michael truly giving Drew and Willow the fight they’ve been asking for.

Again, at the time of publication, there are no confirmed reports from the powers that be that Michael is returning to Port Charles for the Nurses Ball, or that the character has been recast. But we can dream, can’t we?

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.

Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).

