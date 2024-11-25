General Hospital’s Chad Duell is exiting the role of Michael, and fans already think they have the perfect recast choice

In some more shocking General Hospital news this fall, Chad Duell announced on November 23 that he’s exiting the role of Michael Corinithos. This casting announcement, of course, comes right after longtime General Hospital veteran, Kelly Monaco, said her goodbyes to the character Sam McCall.

Shortly after Duell revealed his plans to leave the series, General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini took to X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed the casting news with a post stating, “I am sad to confirm the news of Chad Duell’s forthcoming exit from #GeneralHospital. I have loved working with Chad over the years and wish him nothing but the best. He is a terrific actor and will be missed by everyone at #GH.”

Now naturally, like many fans, we couldn’t help but wonder what this means for the Michael character on the soap. Right now, Michael is in the midst of a messy love triangle (pentagon really), and that storyline is heating up. With Michael just now launching a plan for revenge against Drew (Cameron Mathison), him realizing his marriage to Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is over and the possibility of Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) being pregnant with his child looming, it would seem like Michael can’t go anywhere.

Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Well, Valentini confirmed on X that Duell’s departure will occur in “the new year.” So General Hospital fans still have some time to see Duell’s iteration of Michael wreak havoc on those who wronged him lately. However, what does this all mean for the character? Will Michael be killed off like Sam? Will Michael be carted off the soap’s canvas for another explicable reason? Or will another actor come in to pick up the mantle of Michael to keep things going as usual?

While we can’t say what storyline will usher Duell’s Michael off the soap, we can say that Valentini suggested there are no current plans to recast Michael at this time. Valentini stated, “There are no plans to recast his role at this time, but you never know in daytime. I can promise a great story for Michael and his family when Chad exits in the new year.” Given the wording, it sounds like the door is open to a recast in the future.

There are no plans to recast his role at this time, but you never know in daytime. I can promise a great story for Michael and his family when Chad exits in the new year. (2/2)November 24, 2024

With all that being said, some fans have already decided they want Michael recast and they know who they want to step into the role. There are calls for Drew Garrett to pick back up the Michael torch, a role he held from 2009-2010, before Duell began his 14-plus run in the part.

Maybe the previous Michael --Drew Garrett--should be the recast. Talk about aging very well. https://t.co/yvZrxreFWcNovember 24, 2024

I will always hope they bring Drew Garret back as MichaelHe’s 35 now & no doubt had plenty of fire as teenage Michael. It like to see the grown Michael. Still love CD but if he needs to take some extended time off, then give me back DG#GH pic.twitter.com/8YtEPA2rJnNovember 24, 2024

i would love of Drew Garrett came back as Michael. #GH https://t.co/muxAMcRXyZNovember 23, 2024

Bring back Drew Garrett or find a new actor that can give Michael some real edge and lead character energy #GH https://t.co/rEcpflo1bENovember 23, 2024

OOH, YES! THIS! Drew Garrett was fantastic in the role and played Michael’s natural darkness and edges so well! It’s a bonus that he looks like his TV uncle Jason. ❤️ #GH https://t.co/q6TGLxsmrXNovember 24, 2024

Weighing in, we hope that Michael is immediately recast on General Hospital, as we think there’s a lot of story to be told with him and it would be a bit disheartening to see Carly (Laura Wright) without both her sons in town. Plus, if Sasha is carrying his baby, Michael should be around for the pregnancy.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Maurice Benard and Drew Garrett, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

In terms of who should be the new Michael, we’re on board with it being the old Michael so to speak. Garrett was great in the role, and we think him returning could add quite the interesting dynamic.

We will just have to wait and see what Valentini has in store. However, unless Michael’s departure leads to Morgan’s arrival, we hope the character isn’t going anywhere for long.