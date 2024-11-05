General Hospital spoilers: a surprise pregnancy shakes up Port Charles?
Will someone at the Quartermaine estate soon learn she's pregnant?
Looking beyond the tragic death of General Hospital’s Sam (Kelly Monaco), we’re starting to think the show writers could be setting up viewers for quite the surprise of new life. Specifically, we think we could be gearing up for a baby storyline under the Quartermaine roof.
Loyal viewers know that Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) have been toying around with the idea of having a baby for months. Given that they are no longer taking care of Violet (Jophielle Love), now may be the perfect time for them to explore expanding their duo to a trio and beyond. It’s worth noting that as Violet’s primary caregivers while Finn (Michael Easton) was in rehab, Chase and Brook Lynn now have experience raising a child and that can fuel baby fever. However, if Brook Lynn becomes pregnant, that storyline would be less of a shocker for General Hospital fans.
With that being said, we tend to think the expectant mother-to-be may either be Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) or Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). We can’t lie, we kind of hope it’s Sasha, as her being pregnant would make for quite the dramatic and soapy pregnancy.
For starters, Sasha and Michael (Chad Duell) just spent a drunken night together and would happily like to put it behind them. However, if she becomes pregnant with his child, that makes it impossible. Even though he’s married to Willow, given his wife's continued attraction to Drew (Cameron Mathison), Sasha becoming pregnant could be just one more reason that pushes Willow and Michael to end things, while finally reuniting Michael with Sasha. General Hospital fans know that before there was a Willow and Michael, there was a Sasha and Michael, and the latter pairing largely broke up for the sake of baby Wiley.
Also, can you imagine how Robert (Tristan Rogers) would feel finding out the young woman he just learned is his daughter is pregnant with Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) grandchild? Robert loathes the dimpled kingpin, so he probably wouldn’t be thrilled to be bonded with him via a shared grandkid.
Now from a sentimental standpoint, we’d also be happy to see Sasha pregnant given what happened to Sasha during her last pregnancy. She gave birth to her son Liam only to hold him in her arms as he passed away. The experience was incredibly difficult for her and disheartening to watch as a viewer. So her being gifted another pregnancy and giving birth to another child who is healthy enough to survive on their own would be absolutely amazing.
Unfortunately for Willow, Sasha being pregnant with Michael’s child would likely not be a joyous occasion for her. In fact, she may grow to resent Sasha, so it would be interesting to see if another spiteful side of Willow emerges.
Since we brought it up, we can also picture Willow being the one pregnant. She and Michael may think a pregnancy could save their marriage. However, in the end, we think they’d both come to realize their marriage is over after all of the lies and betrayal and call it quits anyway.
So far our pregnancy theory is just a theory. However, we’ll be keeping our eyes out for new developments.
New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu .
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.