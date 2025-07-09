I just finished reviewing this super-cheap streaming stick and it's already discounted for Prime Day 2025

I published my full Roku Streaming Stick review less than a week ago (at the time of writing), and already this affordable streaming stick has seen a discount thanks to Prime Day.

Amazon's 2025 Prime Day runs from Tuesday, July 8 and Friday, July 11 and loads of different kind of products have been discounted including gadgets like streaming sticks. I've already done a round-up of Prime Day Fire TV stick deals but the Roku one is more surprising.

The Roku Streaming Stick is the new entertainment dongle from Californian company Roku, which is known for its affordable tech. It was released on May in the US but only June in the UK.

Despite being brand-new on the scene, the Roku Streaming Stick is enjoying $10 off for Prime Video, a deal which you can find below.

Not in the US? There are no Prime Video deals on the new Roku Streaming Sticks but you can find standard prices at the bottom of this article.

Save 33% Roku Streaming Stick (2025): was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon For under $20 you can pick up Roku's FHD streaming stick. It doesn't let you stream in 4K but it lets you get access to Roku OS for a really low price. Plus it's brand new so it'll last you for ages.

Save 25% Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon People who want to stream their movies and TV shows in 4K can pick up the Streaming Stick Plus which is also $10 off, and this product is

Should you buy the discounted Roku Streaming Stick?

In my review of the Roku Streaming Stick (I'm still working on my Plus review) I noted that it's probably the best streaming dongle for people who want to save money. Not only is it cheap by default (before sales) but it gives you access to lots of free content to stream, especially from The Roku Channel.

The dongle has all the setbacks that cheap tech like this normally does: it misses a few features (primarily support for 4K) and it can be a little stuttery to use at times.

Personally, the biggest deciding factor for buying is the main menu of this versus the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Streaming tech from Amazon has a very busy and cluttered interface, throwing loads of ads, streaming services and show recommendations at you. It can be useful for an indecisive streamer but overwhelming at the same time; Roku OS is clean and easy to use.

One thing to note: Roku's soundbar is also discounted which has access to the company's streaming operating system built in. Read more in my article on Prime Day soundbar deals.