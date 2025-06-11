Hit Disney Plus deal returns in time to stream a TV show fans have waited 5 years for

One of the best things about Disney Plus is that it frequently enjoys discounts on its subscription price, and a new one has arrived for prospective UK subscribers that'll let you stream some of the year's biggest TV shows and movies for cheap.

This Disney Plus deal reduces the price of an ad-enabled Disney Plus subscription from £4.99 down to £1.99 for four months, saving you £3 per month or £12 in all. It's eligible for new subscribers as well as returning ones who've not had a subscription for more than a month, but to make the most if it you need to sign up before the end of June.

Once you sign up under the deal, your subscription will run until October; the exact date depends on when you signed up in June. You'll be enrolled straight onto a standard subscription (that's the £4.99 per month one, presuming it doesn't see a price hike before then).

This isn't a one-off deal as Disney runs ones like it about once a year, and it's always a great way to check out its latest offerings at a discount.

Disney Plus has a big summer of additions you may be tempted to watch. Some of these are already streaming, like two big blockbusters: Captain America: Brave New World and Snow White were both in cinemas earlier in the year and are on the platform now.

Perhaps the biggest new addition to Disney Plus, the one mentioned in the headline of this story, comes out on Tuesday, August 12 (with new episodes weekly, but ending in September so you'll definitely be able to watch them all on the deal).

I'm referring to Alien: Earth, which fans have been waiting for ever since it was first mentioned in an Investor presentation all the way back in 2020.

This series, which serves as a prequel to the Alien movies and is set on Earth, comes from Fargo creator Noah Hawley and is exec produced by the original movie's director, Ridley Scott.

It's about the deadly alien xenomorphs terrorizing Earth and has a big cast including Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther.

If monster horror isn't your thing, then Disney Plus has a few more big additions coming over the summer. One of these is a new Marvel TV show called Ironheart which releases on Wednesday, June 25, and a single day later we see The Bear season 4 which will bring back the award-winning chef drama.

We're also expecting to see the streaming release of other blockbusters Thunderbolts and Lilo & Stitch at some point this year, but it's far from a guarantee that this will happen before the October end date of the deal price, so it's probably not worth signing up just for these.

Of course Disney Plus also has a massive existing library so if you haven't signed up before, or used to subscribe a while ago but haven't caught up on recent releases, there's a lot to watch. Fans are still raving about Andor season 2 which ended a few weeks ago, which I thought was fantastic despite not being a Star Wars fan.