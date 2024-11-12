Andor season 2: release date, cast and everything we know

It’s time to join the rebellion again, as Andor season 2 is set to return to Disney Plus, bringing one of the streamer’s most acclaimed series back after a long hiatus. While there have been a number of Disney Plus shows set in the Star Wars universe, Andor has risen to the top alongside The Mandalorian, so fans are sure to be hyped for these next 12 episodes, which are set to be the series’ last.

Andor follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), telling the story of how he came to become the rebel spy that we meet in Rogue One. Created by Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, the first season of Andor was “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 96% and earned eight Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. That’s a lot to live up to, can those expectations be met?

Before we find out, here is everything you need to know about Andor season 2.

Coming just about two and a half years after the premiere of season 1, Andor season 2 arrives on Disney Plus on April 22, 2025.

For season 1, Disney released the first three episodes right away before moving to a weekly release model. That’s been the case with a lot of their original series, so we expect a similar strategy for Andor season 2.

In order to watch Andor season 2, you must be a Disney Plus subscriber. There are various options to do this. The first is you can sign up for Disney Plus as a standalone service (ad-supported and ad-free options are available). If you’re in the US, Disney Plus is also included as part of a Hulu with Live TV streaming subscription or you can bundle Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN Plus with the Disney Bundle.

Andor season 2 cast

Returning to his role as Cassian Andor is Diego Luna. This has become one of Luna’s signature roles, but he is also known for Y Tu Mama Tambien, Open Range, Milk, Narcos: Mexico and, most recently, La Maquina.

Other returning members of the Andor cast include Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Deedra Meero, Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha and Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz.

New cast members are not confirmed at this point, but we do expect that Alan Tudyk will join the series to voice the droid K-2SO, as he did originally in Rogue One.

Andor season 2 plot

Specific plot details for Andor season 2 are being kept under wraps, but we know that at the end of the 12 episodes Cassian is going to end up at about the same spot that we first met him in Rogue One.

How we get there this season is going to be a little different. According to reports, the 12 episodes are going to cover four years, with three episode “pods” covering a few consecutive days over that time period.

Andor season 2 trailer

There is no official trailer for Andor season 2, but the first footage from the new season was included in a Disney Plus/Hulu coming soon video. Watch it right here: