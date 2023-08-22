And Just Like That season 3: everything we know

And just like that, the spinoff of Sex and the City, And Just Like That, has been renewed for a third season. The news came ahead of the And Just Like That season 2 season finale on August 24.

"We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, And Just Like That… ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at Max. "As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers."

Executive producer Michael Patrick King expressed delight at the news. "We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season three."

Here's everything we know about And Just Like That season 3.

Max announced that And Just Like That was renewed for a third season prior to the August 24 finale of And Just Like That season 2, which means that it's still too early for a release date.

The first season premiered in December 2021 and the second season arrived in June 2022, which means that season 3 could likely arrive in time for summer or fall 2024, depending on when production begins on the next season.

As soon as we learn more about a release date, we'll have it for you right here.

The first two seasons of And Just Like That are available to stream on Max.

And Just Like That season 3 cast

We don't know who will appear in season 3 just yet, but we can imagine that original Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce), Kristen Davis (Holiday in the Wild) and Cynthia Nixon (Ratched) will be back for season 3.

It's also safe to assume that the rest of the season 2 cast will return for season 3 including Sara Ramírez (Grey's Anatomy), Sarita Choudhury (Ramy), Nicole Ari Parker (Empire), Karen Pittman (The Morning Show), Mario Cantone (Better Things), David Eigenberg (Chicago Fire), Evan Handler (Power), Christopher Jackson (Bull), Niall Cunningham (Life in Pieces), Cathy Ang (My Best Friends Exorcism) and Alexa Swinton (Billions).

The big question, of course, is whether John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3) will return. We might know more after the season 2 finale, but it's possible the matter of his return will be left as a cliffhanger to be resolved in season 3.

And Just Like That season 3 plot

We'll have a better picture of what could happen in And Just Like That season 3 after the season 2 finale. We'll add more once the finale airs on August 24.

And Just Like That season 3 trailer

It's too early for a trailer for And Just Like That season 3, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch And Just Like That season 3

And Just Like That is a Max original series, so you'll need a subscription in order to watch it. You can choose from one of the HBO Max subscription options below if you don’t have a subscription already. You can subscribe as a standalone service or add it to a Hulu, YouTube TV or Sling TV package.