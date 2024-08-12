The Gilded Age season 3: cast and everything we know about the period drama

Coming off its first ever Primetime Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series, The Gilded Age is once again inviting fans into the world of New York's high society of the 19th century. But when are we getting The Gilded Age season 3? That's just one question we’ll help fill you in on here.

Hailing from TV writer Julian Fellowes, it’s easy to say that The Gilded Age is HBO's version of Downton Abbey (returning with Downton Abbey season 7 and a Downton Abbey 3 movie in the near future). While there are similarities, that's not giving The Gilded Age its due, as it has built up a solid fan base and a variety of storylines and notable performances. With 18 episodes to date, it's definitely possible to catch up and see for yourself if you haven't started watching yet.

But for those that have and are very excited for The Gilded Age season 3, here's what you need to know.

HBO has not announced a confirmed release date for The Gilded Age season 3. However, thanks to a "coming to Max" video we know that the third season is expected to be released in 2025.

It's hard to guess when HBO will look to release the new season, as The Gilded Age season 1 premiered in January 2022 while The Gilded Age season 2 came out in the fall of 2023, so there's not a clear release pattern thus far.

If you want to catch up with or rewatch The Gilded Age while you wait, the show is streaming exclusively on Max for US viewers. In the UK the show is streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV.

The Gilded Age season 3 cast

Carrie Coon headlines The Gilded Age as Bertha Russell, but she is joined in the ensemble by the likes of Morgan Spector as George Russell, Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn , Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook, Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook, Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell, Harry Richardson as Larry Russell and Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn.

HBO has not confirmed what other actors from the first two seasons are going to be back for The Gilded Age season 3, but reports have made known some of the new additions to the cast.

According to Variety , the show has added Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent) as JP Morgan, Merritt Weaver (Godless) as Monica O'Brien, Leslie Uggams (Deadpool & Wolverine) as Mrs. Ernestine Brown , LisaGay Hamilton (The Dropout) as Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, Paul Alexander Nolan (Hudson & Rex) as Alfred Merrick, Hattie Morahan (Operation Mincemeat) as Lady Sarah Vere, Andrea Martin (Only Murders in the Building season 3) as Madame Dashkova and Jessica Frances Dukes (Ozark) as Athena Trumbo

The Gilded Age season 3 plot

There is no official plot description for The Gilded Age season 3, but we can infer some details from the new characters joining the show.

Camp's JP Morgan is said to find himself at odds with George Russell over the future of the railroad industry, while Alfred Merrick is a businessman they attempt to win to their side. Then you have new arrivals sure to shake up the dynamics in Monica O’Brien, Bertha's estranged sister; Mrs. Ernestine Brown and Athena Trumbo, members of the Black elite in Newport; Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, the famed suffragist who will inspire Peggy; Lady Sarah Vere, brother to the Duke of Buckingham who quickly clashes with the Russells. Plus, someone is going to go to Madame Dashkova in search of a medium.

The Gilded Age season 3 trailer

There is no trailer for The Gilded Age season 3. All we have is the quick clip that was featured in the "coming to Max" video that revealed the show is slated to return in 2025. Check it out right here.