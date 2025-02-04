Grosse Pointe Garden Society: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the crime drama

Aren’t garden clubs supposed to be relaxing? Apparently not the Grosse Pointe Garden Society, as it is filled with murder, mischief and scandal. This new addition to the NBC primetime lineup hopes to draw audiences in with a mystery that they can get hooked on and really dig into.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is one of NBC’s 2024-2025 new TV shows. In the fall fans were treated to the likes of Brilliant Minds, St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place. Now in the early months of 2025, Grosse Pointe Garden Society joins The Hunting Party, Suits: LA and The Americas as new additions to NBC’s roster.

Here is everything you need to know about Grosse Pointe Garden Society.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society debuts on NBC on Sunday, February 23, at 10 pm ET/PT. That’s going to be a big night with The Americas and Suits: LA also premiering that night.

To watch Grosse Pointe Garden Society when it airs live, you must have access to NBC. That can be through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, a live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV carry NBC) or with a Peacock Premium Plus subscription. If you want to watch the show on-demand, any subscription to Peacock will work as all episodes of Grosse Pointe Garden Society will hit the streamer the day after airing on NBC.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society cast

Ben Rappaport, Aja Naomi King and AnnaSophia Robb in Grosse Point Garden Society. (Image credit: NBC)

The main quartet of Grosse Pointe Garden Society is made up of Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Birdie, Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry) as Catherine, Ben Rappaport (Inventing Anna) as Brett and AnnaSophia Robb (Rebel Ridge) as Alice.

Additional members of the cast include Alexander Hodge (Joy Ride) as Doug, Nancy Travis (Ordinary Angels) as Patty, Matthew Davis (Legacies) as Joel and Felix Wolfe (Raven’s Home) as Ford.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society plot

Here is the official synopsis for Grosse Pointe Garden Society:

“The series follows four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above.”

Grosse Pointe Garden Society trailer

Check out the trailer for Grosse Pointe Garden Society right here:

Grosse Pointe Garden Society | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Grosse Pointe Garden Society behind the scenes

The show was written and created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, who previously created the show Good Girls together. In addition to serving as co-showrunners, Bans and Krebs are also executive producers on the show with Casey Kyber.

According to reports, the inaugural season of Grosse Pointe Garden Society will consist of 12 episodes.