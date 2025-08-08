Netflix adds doc about Mission: Impossible-style diamond heist — and over $100million worth have never been found!
How did they get past thermal-motion sensors and a lock with millions of possible combinations?
Netflix has added Stolen: Heist of the Century, an intriguing-sounding documentary about arguably the world's most audacious diamond robbery, which seems like something out of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible movies.
In February 2003, a gang of thieves broke into the seemingly impenetrable Antwerp World Diamond Centre and snatched gems estimated to be worth between $100 million and $500 million. The police were baffled by how the villains got into the vault, which had every protection imaginable, including thermal-motion sensors, a magnetic field, and a lock with millions of possible combinations. The crooks didn't set off any alarms, and their crime wasn't discovered until the following day.
And, amazingly, most of the diamonds have still never been found!
The methods by which the thieves pulled off the breathtaking heist and the current whereabouts of the diamonds are still the subject of great debate.
Netflix teases: “An ingenious gang of master jewel thieves from Italy known as The School of Turin were behind the audacious heist — now, after more than 20 years, the world will finally learn how they pulled it off."
In the trailer (above), someone involved with the case is heard saying: "No one could imagine that the diamond district could be cracked. This isn't the story of a crime. It's more like the script of a movie.
"How they did it with no force, no violence, we had no idea."
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The makers have interviewed the Antwerp detectives who cracked the case and also the alleged criminal mastermind behind it. Netflix says it will give a "blow-by-blow account of what really happened”.
It’s from the producers of The Tinder Swindler and American Nightmare, so it suggests it will be a great production.
We know the crime required a lot of planning and a string of ingenious methods to evade the huge security around the diamonds. What happened afterwards is just as interesting as the heist, as the criminals went about trying to profit from their crime while the police played catch-up and started to gather evidence.
Netflix will be hoping it matches the huge success of the Guy Ritchie true crime documentary The Diamond Heist, which became a global smash on the streaming service earlier this year.
The three-part documentary, which easily makes our best shows on Netflix guide, is about the attempted theft of £350 million worth of diamonds, including the famous Millennium Star, from London's Millennium Dome back in 2000.
Stolen: Heist of the Century is on Netflix now.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.