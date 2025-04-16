Netflix adds Guy Ritchie true crime documentary about bid to steal £350m worth of diamonds — 'it would have been the biggest heist of all time'
The crooks had a plan involving a speedboat and a bulldozer, but the cops were ready...
Netflix has just added a true crime documentary that tells a story so outlandish it could be a plot from a Guy Ritchie movie, so it's appropriate he's the executive producer.
The Diamond Heist, which has dropped on Netflix globally, is a three-part documentary about the attempted theft of £350 million worth of diamonds including the famous Millennium Star, from London's Millennium Dome back in 2000.
The daring scheme was for a group of criminals to ram-raid what's now the 02 Arena in broad daylight. The audacious plan was to use a bulldozer to break in, steal the flawless Millennium Star and escape down the River Thames by speedboat. But there was one giant problem for the thieves — the police were watching their every move.
What makes this documentary especially exciting is that both the cops and the robbers are interviewed.
In the trailer, one of the robbers, Lee Wenham, talks about the only thing "exciting" about the Millennium Dome was the fact that it housed a massive diamond. "We had a team, the target was the Millennium Star, don't know anything about diamonds, but it was a bit of a p*ss take putting it where it was," he says.
The crooks realised that the diamond was vulnerable to being stolen. "These were first-class professional armed robbers," comments one of the cops.
Lee, who's now a landscape gardener, planned for it to be his last job. "We needed to figure out how we were going to get inside the vault, get the diamond and then get away. If we could pull it off, it was going to be the biggest heist of all time."
But, one of the cops says: "What they didn’t know was that we were following them. Whatever plan they had, the Flying Squad would be waiting for them."
The gang managed to smash the armoured glass housing the diamonds, including the Millennium Star, but unfortunately for them, the cops caught them red-handed and lengthy prison terms awaited.
The Diamond Heist is on Netflix now. Check out our best true crime documentaries on Netflix guide for more shows to enjoy.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
