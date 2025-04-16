Netflix adds Guy Ritchie true crime documentary about bid to steal £350m worth of diamonds — 'it would have been the biggest heist of all time'

Netflix has just added a true crime documentary that tells a story so outlandish it could be a plot from a Guy Ritchie movie, so it's appropriate he's the executive producer.

The Diamond Heist, which has dropped on Netflix globally, is a three-part documentary about the attempted theft of £350 million worth of diamonds including the famous Millennium Star, from London's Millennium Dome back in 2000.

The daring scheme was for a group of criminals to ram-raid what's now the 02 Arena in broad daylight. The audacious plan was to use a bulldozer to break in, steal the flawless Millennium Star and escape down the River Thames by speedboat. But there was one giant problem for the thieves — the police were watching their every move.

What makes this documentary especially exciting is that both the cops and the robbers are interviewed.

In the trailer, one of the robbers, Lee Wenham, talks about the only thing "exciting" about the Millennium Dome was the fact that it housed a massive diamond. "We had a team, the target was the Millennium Star, don't know anything about diamonds, but it was a bit of a p*ss take putting it where it was," he says.

The crooks realised that the diamond was vulnerable to being stolen. "These were first-class professional armed robbers," comments one of the cops.

Lee, who's now a landscape gardener, planned for it to be his last job. "We needed to figure out how we were going to get inside the vault, get the diamond and then get away. If we could pull it off, it was going to be the biggest heist of all time."

But, one of the cops says: "What they didn’t know was that we were following them. Whatever plan they had, the Flying Squad would be waiting for them."

The gang managed to smash the armoured glass housing the diamonds, including the Millennium Star, but unfortunately for them, the cops caught them red-handed and lengthy prison terms awaited.

The Diamond Heist is on Netflix now. Check out our best true crime documentaries on Netflix guide for more shows to enjoy.