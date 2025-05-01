Netflix adds Spanish true-crime docuseries about 'perfect crime' killer

Netflix has added Angi: Fake Life, True Crime, a new documentary series about the murder of 35-year-old fashion designer Ana Paéz, who was found dead in an apartment in Barcelona on February 19, 2008.

The Spanish media dubbed it the "perfect crime", but Paéz’s killer was eventually identified as her friend Maria Ángeles Molina, AKA Angi.

Angi was sentenced to a total of 22 years in jail for the killing — 18 years for the murder, and four years for falsifying documents with a view to fraud.

The court said at the time that she was motivated by economic benefit, taking advantage of her friendship with Paéz to steal identity documents.

The businesswoman disguised herself, including using a wig, to take out loans and insurance policies in her friend's name worth over a million euros.

Murder plan

It was ruled in court that Angi had come up with a premeditated plan to murder Paéz. She invited Paéz to dinner at an apartment she'd rented under Paéz’s name.

The court said that "With the intent of forming an alibi", she drove to Zaragoza in a Porsche to collect her father’s ashes. She then returned to Barcelona to the flat where she drugged Paez with a "product the nature of which has not been identified".

She then murdered Paez in a way that was intended to throw the police off course by making it look like a sexual crime.

But the police searched her home, finding an unopened bottle of chloroform and an insurance policy in Paez’s name.

Further evidence was provided by her then-boyfriend, including Paez’s passport, which had been hidden behind the bathroom cistern.

Molina denied all charges but was found guilty.

'A real game of mirrors'

Director Carlos Agulló says: “The investigation surrounding Angi: Fake Life, True Crime has been laborious and also revealing. In addition to the proceedings, we have reviewed more than 2,000 pages of case files, crime reports, and family files.

"We have also conducted more than 60 conversations and interviews with retired police officers, private detectives and those close to both cases. We have faced a multifaceted investigation, as many as Angi's multiple identities. It has been a challenge, a real game of mirrors, and we hope that the viewer can experience the same challenge”.

Netflix says the two-part series also "sheds light on Angi's past, her marriage to Juan Antonio Álvarez Litben, and the businessman's death in 1996".

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime was added globally to Netflix on Thursday, May 1. See our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.