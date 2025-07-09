Netflix adds French murder mystery series starring double Oscar nominee — surely you're next binge?!
Under a Dark Sun follows a young mother accused of murder
Netflix has added Under a Dark Sun, a tense new French thriller series.
At just six episodes, it's perfect for a speedy binge-watch and is sure to appeal to fans of great recent European dramas like The Åre Murders and Secrets We Keep.
While those shows were set in Scandinavia, we're off to the French Riviera for Under a Dark Sun, which sees a young woman, Alba (Ava Baya) become the prime suspect in a murder case.
Teasing the plot, the makers say: "A young mother on the run finds an unexpected opportunity to bounce back by becoming a picker in a prestigious flower farm in Provence. But the mysterious death of the family patriarch of the company casts her under the spotlight as the prime suspect.
"As she grapples with the mounting accusations, she uncovers a shocking revelation — she's the unexpected beneficiary of the late patriarch's estate, unearthing her deeply-rooted connections to this affluent lineage."
The trailer sees Alba face fierce questioning from the police, who challenge her that inheriting a vast fortune gives her a great motive for murder.
Star Ava Baya told France Net Infos: "Alba is a mother wolf. If you touch her son, she bites! Her determination is what I really liked about this character. In fact, she's a young woman fighting against injustice, against a system that wants to crush her.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
"She's also fighting against a crazy family that wants to prove her guilty. And Alba does everything she can to protect her son and her past, always. It was a real role of character. And I really liked her determination, above all."
Under a Dark, which looks fabulous, having been filmed on the French Riviera, certainly boasts a great cast, including two-time Oscar nominee Isabelle Adjani. The 70-year-old star was nominated for the Best Actress award for The Story of Adele H. and Camille Claudel.
Ava Baya added she was nervous working with such a big star. "She's played incredible characters. Since I was somewhat apprehensive, I prepared a lot. I learned my lines a lot, and in many different ways. But when I arrived on set for the first time and saw her, I realized she was very open and very funny. And she's a real hard worker. I really appreciated that after so many years in the film, she continued to work. She's truly an example to me. "
The show is created and written by Nils-Antoine Sambuc, who created the popular French mystery series Blood of the Vine, which was set in the world of wine.
Under a Dark Sun is on Netflix now. See our best shows on Netflix guide for more recommendations.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
