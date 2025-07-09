Netflix adds French murder mystery series starring double Oscar nominee — surely you're next binge?!

Netflix has added Under a Dark Sun, a tense new French thriller series.

At just six episodes, it's perfect for a speedy binge-watch and is sure to appeal to fans of great recent European dramas like The Åre Murders and Secrets We Keep.

While those shows were set in Scandinavia, we're off to the French Riviera for Under a Dark Sun, which sees a young woman, Alba (Ava Baya) become the prime suspect in a murder case.

Teasing the plot, the makers say: "A young mother on the run finds an unexpected opportunity to bounce back by becoming a picker in a prestigious flower farm in Provence. But the mysterious death of the family patriarch of the company casts her under the spotlight as the prime suspect.

"As she grapples with the mounting accusations, she uncovers a shocking revelation — she's the unexpected beneficiary of the late patriarch's estate, unearthing her deeply-rooted connections to this affluent lineage."

The trailer sees Alba face fierce questioning from the police, who challenge her that inheriting a vast fortune gives her a great motive for murder.

Star Ava Baya told France Net Infos: "Alba is a mother wolf. If you touch her son, she bites! Her determination is what I really liked about this character. In fact, she's a young woman fighting against injustice, against a system that wants to crush her.

"She's also fighting against a crazy family that wants to prove her guilty. And Alba does everything she can to protect her son and her past, always. It was a real role of character. And I really liked her determination, above all."

Under a Dark, which looks fabulous, having been filmed on the French Riviera, certainly boasts a great cast, including two-time Oscar nominee Isabelle Adjani. The 70-year-old star was nominated for the Best Actress award for The Story of Adele H. and Camille Claudel.

Ava Baya added she was nervous working with such a big star. "She's played incredible characters. Since I was somewhat apprehensive, I prepared a lot. I learned my lines a lot, and in many different ways. But when I arrived on set for the first time and saw her, I realized she was very open and very funny. And she's a real hard worker. I really appreciated that after so many years in the film, she continued to work. She's truly an example to me. "

The show is created and written by Nils-Antoine Sambuc, who created the popular French mystery series Blood of the Vine, which was set in the world of wine.

Under a Dark Sun is on Netflix now. See our best shows on Netflix guide for more recommendations.