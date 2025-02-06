Netflix adds Swedish thriller based on bestsellers that have sold over 10 million copies
The Åre Murders is aiming to match the success of The Breakthrough on Netflix
Netflix has added The Åre Murders, based on two books by Swedish author Viveca Sten.
The books, "Hidden in Snow" and "Hidden in the Shadows", are both from "The Åre Murders” series, which have been published in more than 40 countries and have sold over 10 million copies. It's the second exciting Swedish thriller to hit Netflix in recent weeks, with The Breakthrough, inspired by a real-life double murder, shooting into Netflix's Top 10 after being released in January.
Now, The Åre Murders follows police officer Hanna Ahlander (Carla Sehn), who moves to her sister's vacation home in Åre after being suspended from her job in Stockholm and dumped by her partner.
Netflix teases: "When a young woman goes missing on the icy night of Lucia, Hanna can't help but start investigating the case. With a tough family situation and an understaffed police station, local police officer Daniel Lindskog reluctantly has to accept Hanna's help. But the big question is whether they can trust each other.”
Talking about her books being adapted into a six-part series for Netflix, author Viveca Sten says: "'The Åre Murders' means a lot to me and I'm very excited that it's now time for the TV series to see the light of day on a leading streaming service like Netflix! Both as the author of the books and executive producer of the series, it's hugely exciting to see the characters come to life through such talented actors. My dream, of course, is that the TV series will be just as popular and successful as the books have been both in Sweden and abroad."
Kardo Razzazi, Charlie Gustafsson, Francisco Sobrado, Amalia Holm, Frida Argento, Agnes Kittelsen, Jon Øigarden, Robin Stegmar, Olle Sarri, Samuel Astor, Moa Gammel also star.
Meanwhile, if you’ve not seen The Breakthrough yet and you’re into Nordic noir we highly recommend it. The four-part mystery is fictional but is inspired by a real double murder case in Sweden, which was solved after 16 years using groundbreaking genetic genealogy techniques. It features great performances and very much reminded me of The Killing.
The Åre Murders is on Netflix now.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
