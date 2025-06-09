I'm completely hooked on this new Netflix thriller that's so intense I can't turn it off

Gripping new thriller series The Survivors only landed on Netflix last week, but it has already secured itself a place in the streaming site's top 5 - and I can see why!

The six-part series is based on the bestseller by Jane Harper, and as a fan of Jane's books, I knew this was going to be a show to look out for. However, little did I know just how hooked I would be right from the word go.

Set in the fictional seaside town of Evelyn Bay in Tasmania, The Survivors follows Kieran Elliot, whose life was changed forever 15 years ago when his brother and best friend drowned while trying to rescue him from a terrible storm.

While the small town was rocked by the terrible tragedy, a young woman called Gabby also went missing on the same night. However, this is a mystery that no one in the local area seems to talk about.

But why?

(Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

In the present day, Bronte, a woman from out of town comes to investigate what happened to Gabby on the fateful day she vanished. But, it seems someone in the town isn't happy about her digging up old secrets, and soon tragedy hits Evelyn Bay once again when Bronte also turns up dead.

But who has killed her and what did she unearth that got her murdered?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amazingly, all this happens in the very first episode of the series, meaning the season kicks off with a bang, and it doesn't let up from there.

Each episode is packed with twists and turns that even the most dedicated crime thriller fan won't see coming, and I can promise you this show will quickly become your next box set to binge-watch - but unlike so many others, you'll be watching this one through your fingers!

All six episodes of The Survivors are available to stream worldwide on Netflix now.