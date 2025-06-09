I'm completely hooked on this new Netflix thriller that's so intense I can't turn it off
Netflix has added The Survivors, a new thriller so gripping it will have you watching episodes back-to-back.
Gripping new thriller series The Survivors only landed on Netflix last week, but it has already secured itself a place in the streaming site's top 5 - and I can see why!
The six-part series is based on the bestseller by Jane Harper, and as a fan of Jane's books, I knew this was going to be a show to look out for. However, little did I know just how hooked I would be right from the word go.
Set in the fictional seaside town of Evelyn Bay in Tasmania, The Survivors follows Kieran Elliot, whose life was changed forever 15 years ago when his brother and best friend drowned while trying to rescue him from a terrible storm.
While the small town was rocked by the terrible tragedy, a young woman called Gabby also went missing on the same night. However, this is a mystery that no one in the local area seems to talk about.
But why?
In the present day, Bronte, a woman from out of town comes to investigate what happened to Gabby on the fateful day she vanished. But, it seems someone in the town isn't happy about her digging up old secrets, and soon tragedy hits Evelyn Bay once again when Bronte also turns up dead.
But who has killed her and what did she unearth that got her murdered?
Amazingly, all this happens in the very first episode of the series, meaning the season kicks off with a bang, and it doesn't let up from there.
Each episode is packed with twists and turns that even the most dedicated crime thriller fan won't see coming, and I can promise you this show will quickly become your next box set to binge-watch - but unlike so many others, you'll be watching this one through your fingers!
All six episodes of The Survivors are available to stream worldwide on Netflix now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
