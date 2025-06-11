Netflix's new thriller series has netted a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — I can absolutely see why

I've been completely hooked on the new crime thriller, The Survivors, since it landed on Netflix last week and it seems I'm not the only one who enjoyed the series, as the show has also now landed a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The six-part series, based on the bestseller by Jane Harper, is set in the fictional seaside town of Evelyn Bay in Tasmania and follows Kieran Elliot, whose life was changed forever 15 years ago when his brother and best friend drowned while trying to rescue him from a terrible storm.

While the small town was rocked by the terrible tragedy, a young woman called Gabby also went missing on the same night. However, this is a mystery that no one in the local area seems to talk about.

But why?

For any show to earn a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes is no easy task, but I can see why The Survivors has been awarded this honor.

Kieran's haunted by the past when he returns to his hometown of Evelyn Bay. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

From the very first episode, I found myself gripped by the chillingly dark story, and the series really kicks off with a bang when, in the present day, Bronte, a woman from out of town comes to investigate what happened to Gabby on the fateful day she vanished a decade and a half ago.

However, it soon transpires that there is someone in the town harbouring dark secrets and willing to go to unimaginable lengths to keep hidden when Brontë's digging into the past leads to her turning up dead on the beach.

But who has killed her and what did she unearth that got her murdered?

Soon, a complex web of secrets and lies is revealed and this show is one that will keep you guessing right until the very end of the series. Just when you think you have worked out where the storyline is going, another fresh twist hits you, and you're left questioning everyone and everything once again.

If you are yet to watch The Survivors, make sure this is one show you add to your watch list - I promise you won't regret it.

All six episodes of The Survivors ware available on Netflix worldwide now.