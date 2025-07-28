Vladimir: cast, plot and everything we know
Vladimir is a Netflix series adaptation of the Julia May Jonas novel which will star Leo Woodall and Rachel Weisz.
Vladimir is a dark comedy series on Netflix that's based on the bestselling novel by Julia May Jonas.
It stars Rachel Weisz as a college professor whose life unravels when she becomes obsessed with her new colleague Vladimir, who's played by One Day star Leo Woodall. John Slattery, Jessica Henwick, and Ellen Robertson also star.
Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix series Vladimir…
Vladimir release date
Vladimir is an eight-episode series that will launch on Netflix, probably in 2026. When a date is announced, we’ll update this page.
Vladimir plot
Vladimir follows a college professor whose life takes a dark turn when she grows infatuated with her new colleague Vladimir and is determined to bring her fantasies to fruition.
Vladimir cast — Leo Woodall as Vladimir
Leo Woodall is playing novelist and professor Vladimir. Leo shot to fame with his role as Dexter in the 2024 Netflix series One Day. He also appeared in The White Lotus season 2, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Citadel, Vampire Academy and Prime Target.
Rachel Weisz as 'the professor'
Rachel Weisz plays a professor obsessed with her colleague Vladimir. She won an Oscar for her role in the 2005 movie The Constant Gardener and has also been in The Mummy, Dead Ringers, The Favourite, Runaway Jury, Beautiful Creatures and My Cousin Rachel.
Who else is starring in Vladimir
Other stars in Vladimir are Jessica Henwick who plays a character called Cynthia. She’s best known for playing Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones and Colleen Wing in the Marvel franchise. She’s also been in Glass Onion, Moley, The Gray Man, Silk and The Matrix Resurrections.
John Slattery plays the professor’s husband, John. He stars in the Marvel movies as Howard Stark and played Lyle Bettencourt in The Good Fight and Roger Sterling in Mad Men. John’s also been in Arrested Development, The Adjustment Bureau and What We Do in the Shadows.
Ellen Robertson plays Sid. She’s been in Too Much, Breeders, The Outlaws, The Pale Horse and Black Mirror.
The series also stars Kayli Carter, Miriam Silverman, Mallori Johnson, Matt Walsh, Tattiawna Jones and Louise Lambert.
Is there a trailer?
There's no Vladimir trailer yet but when Netflix releases one, we’ll add it to this page.
All about the book Vladimir
Vladimir was the 2022 debut novel by Julia May Jones. It follows an unnamed English professor whose husband, a fellow professor, is accused of having inappropriate relationships with students. She then becomes infatuated with her colleague, a celebrated novelist called Vladimir.
I'm a huge fan of TV so I've found the perfect job, writing about telly shows and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 30 years. I'm currently the TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus contribute to Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas, Tenko and I'm quite partial to a bit of Little House on The Prairie. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too, and love newer shows such as The Day Of The Jackal, This is Us, Hacks and anything Dexter.
