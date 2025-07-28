Vladimir: cast, plot and everything we know

Vladimir is a dark comedy series on Netflix that's based on the bestselling novel by Julia May Jonas.

It stars Rachel Weisz as a college professor whose life unravels when she becomes obsessed with her new colleague Vladimir, who's played by One Day star Leo Woodall. John Slattery, Jessica Henwick, and Ellen Robertson also star.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix series Vladimir…

Vladimir is an eight-episode series that will launch on Netflix, probably in 2026. When a date is announced, we’ll update this page.

Vladimir plot

Vladimir follows a college professor whose life takes a dark turn when she grows infatuated with her new colleague Vladimir and is determined to bring her fantasies to fruition.

Vladimir cast — Leo Woodall as Vladimir

Leo Woodall is playing novelist and professor Vladimir. Leo shot to fame with his role as Dexter in the 2024 Netflix series One Day. He also appeared in The White Lotus season 2, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Citadel, Vampire Academy and Prime Target.

Leo Woodall as math genius Edward Brooks in Prime Target. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Rachel Weisz as 'the professor'

Rachel Weisz plays a professor obsessed with her colleague Vladimir. She won an Oscar for her role in the 2005 movie The Constant Gardener and has also been in The Mummy, Dead Ringers, The Favourite, Runaway Jury, Beautiful Creatures and My Cousin Rachel.

Rachel Weisz in My Cousin Rachel. (Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Who else is starring in Vladimir

Other stars in Vladimir are Jessica Henwick who plays a character called Cynthia. She’s best known for playing Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones and Colleen Wing in the Marvel franchise. She’s also been in Glass Onion, Moley, The Gray Man, Silk and The Matrix Resurrections.

John Slattery plays the professor’s husband, John. He stars in the Marvel movies as Howard Stark and played Lyle Bettencourt in The Good Fight and Roger Sterling in Mad Men. John’s also been in Arrested Development, The Adjustment Bureau and What We Do in the Shadows.

Ellen Robertson plays Sid. She’s been in Too Much, Breeders, The Outlaws, The Pale Horse and Black Mirror.

The series also stars Kayli Carter, Miriam Silverman, Mallori Johnson, Matt Walsh, Tattiawna Jones and Louise Lambert.

Is there a trailer?

There's no Vladimir trailer yet but when Netflix releases one, we’ll add it to this page.

All about the book Vladimir

Vladimir was the 2022 debut novel by Julia May Jones. It follows an unnamed English professor whose husband, a fellow professor, is accused of having inappropriate relationships with students. She then becomes infatuated with her colleague, a celebrated novelist called Vladimir.