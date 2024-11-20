The Woman In Cabin 10: cast, plot and everything we know

The Woman In Cabin 10 is a twisty Netflix thriller that stars Keira Knightley as a journalist on a luxury cruise who witnesses a passenger being thrown overboard in the middle of the night. No one believes her so she must risk everything, including her own life, to search for answers. This movie is based on the bestseller The Woman In Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware and boasts a stellar supporting cast including Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, Art Malik, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Morrissey and Kaya Scodelario and promises some edge-of-your-seat drama.

Here’s everything we know about The Woman In Cabin 10 on Netflix…

The movie The Woman In Cabin 10 will premiere on Netflix in 2025. There’s no release date yet but as soon as one is announced we’ll update this page.

The Woman in Cabin 10 – the plot

The Woman in Cabin 10 follows a journalist (Keira Knightley) who is given a travel assignment of a lifetime covering the maiden voyage of a luxury cruise. Then, late one night she witnesses a passenger tossed overboard and tries to raise the alarm. However, she is told she must have dreamed it because all passengers are safe and accounted for. Yet despite no one believing her, she continues to search for the truth, even if it means putting her own life in danger.

The Woman In Cabin 10 cast — Keira Knightley as the journalist

Keira Knightley heads up the cast of The Woman In Cabin 10 in a currently unnamed role (although in the book the journalist is called Lo Blacklock). Keira rocketed to fame after the 2002 movie Bend It Like Beckham. She's in the 2024 Netflix thriller Black Doves and previously starred in the movies Love Actually, Pirates of the Caribbean and Pride and Prejudice. More recently has starred in Boston Strangler, Everest and The Imitation Game.

Keira Knightley in Boston Strangler. (Image credit: Hulu)

Who else is starring?

The Woman In Cabin 10 has an impressive cast which includes Guy Pearce, Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, Ajala, Gitte Witt, Art Malik, Daniel Ings, David Morrissey, Christopher Rygh, Paul Kaye, Kaya Scodelario, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, John Macmillan, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters.

Hannah Waddingham is among the cast for The Woman In Cabin 10. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer?

Not yet but when one is released, we’ll add it to this page.