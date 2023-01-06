Boston Strangler: release date, cast, plot, first looks and all about the true crime thriller

Boston Strangler on Hulu and Disney Plus is the latest true crime story to get an adaptation but this time with a twist. Although it’s based on the real-life case of Albert DeSalvo, who was sentenced to life for murdering 13 women in Massachusetts in the 1960s, the movie focuses on two trailblazing journalists determined to give a name to the killer.

Written and directed by Matt Ruskin (Crown Heights) and produced by Ridley Scott, the movie stars Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin, the real-life journalist who broke the Boston Strangler story, along with her fellow reporter Jean Cole, played by Carrie Coon.

Although there have been several adaptations of the story, including the famous 1968 movie The Boston Strangler starring Tony Curtis as Albert DeSalvo, what lies in store with this one-off drama remake?

Here’s everything we know about Boston Strangler on Hulu and Disney Plus…

Boston Strangler is a one-off drama that launches worldwide on Friday, March 17, 2023 on (opens in new tab)Hulu (opens in new tab) in the US and on Star on Disney Plus in the UK.

Is there a Boston Strangler trailer?

There’s no trailer available yet for Boston Strangler, but in the meantime do take a look at the trailer for the fantastic 1968 movie with Tony Curtis to give you an idea of the case. For more on that famous 1960s film do also scroll down below to the end of our article where we've revelaled more about it...

Boston Strangler plot

Boston Strangler follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo find themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.

Boston Strangler cast — Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin

Playing journalist Loretta McLaughlin who broke the story of 'The Boston Strangler', British star Keira Knightley needs no introduction, having starred in movies from Pirates of the Caribbean, Bend It Like Beckham and Love Actually, to The Imitation Game and Colette.

Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin in Boston Strangler. (Image credit: Disney Plus/Hulu)

Carrie Coon as Jean Cole

American actor Carrie Coon is Loretta’s fellow reporter Jean Cole and her film credits include The Nest and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, as well the Sky Atlantic series The Gilded Age.

Carrie Coon playing Jean Cole in Boston Strangler. (Image credit: Disney Plus/Hulu)

Who else is starring in Boston Strangler?

The rest of the Boston Strangler cast features Alessandro Nivola (Amsterdam), David Dastmalchian (Dune), Morgan Spector (Homeland), Bill Camp (Joker), and Academy Award winner Chris Cooper (Adaptation).

The Boston Strangler — all about the 1968 movie starring Tony Curtis

1968 crime movie The Boston Strangler (see trailer above) starred Tony Curtis as serial killer Albert DeSalvo who strangled many women in the early 1960s in Boston. Henry Fonda starred as John S. Bottomly, the chief detective who obtained DeSalvo’s confession as the body count grew and featured many interrogation scenes between cop and culprit. The 1968 film was based on the book The Boston Strangler by Gerold Frank (opens in new tab) and saw Tony Curtis nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance.