What's new on Disney Plus in December 2021

Disney Plus' lineup of new streaming arrivals will give subscribers plenty to unwrap this December.

This includes Hawkeye, which after debuting its first two episodes on Nov. 24, will roll out its remaining episodes of the latest Marvel original series throughout December, with new episodes premiering weekly.

Later in the month on Dec. 29, The Book of Boba Fett debuts, a new Star Wars adventure that was teased in the end-credit scene of The Mandalorian season 2 finale. The Book of Boba Fett finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

And of course, there are tons of new library titles arriving In December, including Ice Age, Edward Scissorhands, Home Alone 4 and more.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s in store:



Dec. 1

Disney Insider, Episode 111 - “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”

Seventy years after its debut, see how Alice in Wonderland inspired a new generation of animation. Meet the man who is executing the creative vision for the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars. See how the Disney Princesses inspired delicious new treats at Walt Disney World Resort.

Hawkeye, Episode 103

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Dec. 3

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney Plus in the all-new animated adventure Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous — he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious — and often disastrous — attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.

The Rescue

The Rescue chronicles the against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of 12 boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. The Rescue shines a light on the high-risk world of cave diving, the astounding courage and compassion of the rescuers, and the shared humanity of the international community that united to save the boys.

Christmas ... Again?!

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Edward Scissorhands

Ice Age

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Million Dollar Arm

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Dec. 8

Welcome to Earth

It might seem humans have mapped every inch of our planet’s surface, but look closer and you’ll discover that there is still so much more to uncover — the age of exploration is far from over! Welcome to Earth, a Disney Plus original series from National Geographic, follows two-time Academy Award-nominee Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earth’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets. Throughout the six-part limited series, Will is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet — from volcanoes that roar in silence to deserts that move beyond our perception to animal swarms with minds of their own. Combining breathtaking cinematography with Will's boundless curiosity and enthusiasm, the blockbuster series is an exciting, multisensory ride through Earth’s most mind-bending portals.

Disney Insider, Episode 112 “Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice”

We head to the Lucasfilm campus as well as travel to Hasbro's global headquarters to see how they came together to create the latest Star Wars The Black Series action figures inspired by The Book of Boba Fett. Also, Beauty and the Beast filmmakers along with Paige O’Hara, who voiced Belle, take viewers inside the Disney Vault to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic animated film’s release. Finally, meet the families who bring the magic and brilliance of “Disney On Ice” to a city near you.

Hawkeye, Episode 104

The Chicken Squad (season 1, 4 episodes)

(season 1, 4 episodes) Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (season 2, 11 episodes)

(season 2, 11 episodes) Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (season 1)

(season 1) Muppet Babies (season 3, 4 episodes)

(season 3, 4 episodes) Spidey And His Amazing Friends (season 1, 4 episodes)

(season 1, 4 episodes) Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks ( season 8, 10 episodes)

Dec. 10

Tron: Legacy

Dec. 15

Foodtastic, season 1

Hosted by the multi-talented, Emmy award-winning actress Keke Palmer, Foodtastic is an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, these everyday items are transformed into works of art. Each episode is rooted in iconic Disney IP and the food-based builds are an extension of that world. FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC's City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera serve as food art experts on the series.

Hawkeye, Episode 105

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (season 1, 4 episodes)

(season 1, 4 episodes) Gigantosaurus (season 3)

(season 3) Life Below Zero (season 17)

(season 17) Science of Stupid (season 8)

Dec. 17

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

Hand-crafted from paper art by Brittney Lee, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ acclaimed visual development artist on Frozen and Frozen 2, this warm and inviting hearthside scene sets a festive holiday mood. Stylized cut-out paper flames combine with imaginative visual effects (including a touch of snow provided by Elsa) and silhouetted images of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven to add to your holiday fun and enjoyment.

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Dec. 22

Hawkeye, Episode 106 (finale)

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (season 1, 5 episodes)

Dec. 24

Encanto

King Tut in Color

Lost Tombs of the Pyramids

December 29

The Book of Boba Fett

T.O.T.S. (season 3)

December 31