Tracker: release date, trailer, plot, cast and everything we know about the Justin Hartley series

When the situation is dire and time is of the essence, there's only one man who can step in and save the day: Colton Shaw. Tracker, based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffrey Deaver, features Shaw in his element, being called upon to save lives in desperate situations. Tracker is one of many new shows coming to CBS this season like Elsbeth.

Here's everything we know about Tracker.

Tracker premieres Sunday, February 11, following the Super Bowl. The show will air on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT, followed by CSI: Vegas season 3 at 10 pm ET/PT.

The season premiere episode is titled "Klamath Falls" and here's the episode description: "In the premiere episode, Colter’s handlers, Velma and Teddi Bruin, send him to Klamath Falls, Ore., to investigate the disappearance of 14-year-old Gil Brown who is suspected to have been taken by his birth dad with a criminal background. While pursuing a lead at a local burger joint based on intel from tech genius Bobby Exley, Colter finds himself in some trouble of his own requiring help from legal mind Reenie Greene, on the series premiere of Tracker."

We don't have a release date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Tracker plot

Here's the synopsis of Tracker from CBS: "Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver."

Tracker cast

Tracker stars Justin Hartley (This is Us) as Colter Shaw, Fiona Rene (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Reenie, Robin Weigert (Deadwood) as Teddi, Abby McEnany (Work in Progress) as Velma and Eric Graise (Locke & Key) as Bob.

Tracker trailer

Take a look at the trailer and teasers for Tracker below:

How to watch Tracker

Tracker will air on CBS. You can watch CBS through your cable subscription or through a subscription to Paramount Plus. If you’ve cut the cord, you can also watch CBS shows via streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.