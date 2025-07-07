Relay: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Riz Ahmed thriller movie

David Mackenzie may be one of the more underrated directors working right now, and he seems poised to show why again with his latest, Relay, a thriller on the 2025 new movie release schedule.

Mackenzie’s modern-day western Hell or High Water came almost out of left field back in 2016, but it ultimately scored a Best Picture nomination (four Oscar nominations in total). Could Relay, which stars Riz Ahmed and Lily James and has already drummed up some buzz, have a similar reception?

We’ll find out. In the meantime here is everything you need to know about Relay.

Sneaking into movie theaters in the final weeks of the summer season, Relay premieres in the US on August 22. At this time there is not a confirmed release date for Relay in the UK.

Late August contains a number of intriguing movies this year. In addition to Relay, it includes the Spike Lee and Denzel Washington reunion Highest 2 Lowest; Darren Aronofsky’s latest Caught Stealing; and the Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman marriage comedy The Roses, to name a few.

Relay cast

Ahmed and James headline the Relay cast as a fixer and whistleblower who get caught up in a dangerous conspiracy.

Ahmed is an Oscar-nominated actor for Sound of Metal (and an Oscar-winning producer for the short film The Long Goodbye) who was most recently seen in The Phoenician Scheme.

James, best known for Cinderella and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, most recently starred in the movies Greedy People and The Iron Claw.

The other notable cast member listed for Relay is Sam Worthington, the Avatar star who will return with the sci-fi franchise’s latest movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, in 2025.

Relay plot

From an original script by Justin Piasecki, here is a synopsis for Relay:

“A broker of lucrative payoffs between corrupt corporations and the individuals who threaten them breaks his own rules when a new client seeks his protection to stay alive.”

Relay trailer

Watch the trailer for Relay right here:

Relay | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

Relay reviews

Originally premiering at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, a number of critics have already written reviews for Relay. As of publication, the movie has a “Fresh” score of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.

David Mackenzie movies

While Mackenzie’s biggest success to date has been Hell or High Water, the British director has had a number of high-quality, if under-the-radar, movies. That includes the prison drama Starred Up and the historical drama Outlaw King (which we have on our Best Netflix movies list). He also directed two episodes of the well-received series Under the Banner of Heaven.

Here’s a complete look at Mackenzie’s feature directing credits:

The Last Great Wilderness (2002)

Young Adam (2003)

Asylum (2005)

Hallam Foe (2007)

Spread (2009)

Perfect Sense (2011)

Tonight You’re Mine (2011)

Starred Up (2013)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Outlaw King (2018)

Relay behind the scenes

Relay is a co-production between Black Bear, Sigma Films and Thunder Road Pictures. Gillian Berrie, Basil Iwanyk, David Mackenzie and Teddy Schwarzman are the producers on the movie.