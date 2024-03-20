The 80 best Netflix movies to stream in March

Before Netflix was the home of some of the biggest and best shows on TV, Netflix was more associated with movies. It all started with its red envelopes, sending DVDs directly to people's homes. It soon became one of the most popular platforms to stream movies in the world (now streaming is the only option as the Netflix DVD service has ended). And it doesn't disappoint, as the amount of Netflix movies to stream is vast.

Of course, such a big library is a positive and a negative. It's a positive because there are seemingly endless options to choose from, but that amount of choice can lead to a lot of scrolling an in decision on what to settle on watching. Allow us to help with that by assembling on official ranking of the best Netflix movies to stream right now.

The list we've put together below (not ranked, just in alphabetical order) includes both the best of the ever expanding slate of Netflix original movies, which are always going to be available on Netflix, and movies that rotate in and out of the service each month; so be sure to check back with this post to see what's new on the service that you should be watching. (FYI, we're only doing feature length movies, so not including shorts, even the Oscar-winning The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.)

Let's not waste any more time and dive right into WTW's picks for the best Netflix movies to watch right now.

80 best Netflix movies to stream right now

13th (2016)

Liza Jessie Peterson in 13th (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has plenty of amazing documentaries in its library that challenge and inform viewers, perhaps none more so than the Oscar-nominated 13th, directed by Ava DuVernay. The movie reexamines the 13th amendment to the US Constitution, which officially ended slavery but, as the movie posits, also may have led to the racial inequality of the current US prison system. Available: US/UK

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

Felix Kammere in All Quiet on the Western Front (Image credit: Reiner Bajo/Netflix)

1930's All Quiet on the Western Front, an anti-war story depicting a young German soldier's harrowing experiences during World War One, was among the first Best Picture winners, but Netflix's remake of All Quiet of the Western Front from German director Edward Berger maybe even better than the original. With today's technology they can masterfully reconstruct the intense battle sequences of the story, but at its heart are still the characters who are forced to endure the worst. Available: US/UK

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Ali Wong and Randall Park in Always Be My Maybe (Image credit: Ed Araquel/Netflix)

The rom-com has found new life on Netflix, with Always Be My Maybe as one of the streamer's best original movies in the genre. Ali Wong and Randall Park star as childhood friends we reconnect as adults wondering with the question hanging over their heads: why did they never end up together? An excellent script, Wong and Park's great chemistry and a memorable Keanu Reeves cameo make Always Be My Maybe a movie you'll love in love with. Available: US/UK

American Factory (2019)

Wong He, Kenny Taylor and Jarred Gibson in American Factory (Image credit: Aubrey Keith/Netflix)

One of Netflix's Oscar-winning documentaries, American Factory focuses on an Ohio factory that was set to close when it is rescued by a Chinese billionaire. The documentary focuses on the struggles of how the Chinese and American work cultures mix. Available: US/UK

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Richard Linklater is a singular American filmmaker with such classics as Dazed and Confused, the Before trilogy and Boyhood. With Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, he manages to capture the awe of the Moon Race era as he imagines what it would be like if a child from a small town in Texas was recruited to help NASA as they work on the Apollo missions. Available: US/UK

Apollo 13 (1995)

Bill Paxton, Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon in Apollo 13 (Image credit: Universal/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

From Linklater's imagination of a secret NASA mission to Ron Howard's retelling of one of the true Apollo missions, Apollo 13 depicts the dramatic scramble to return a group of astronauts (played by Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and Bill Paxton) home from space when their spaceship malfunctions. Available: US only

Beasts of No Nation (2015)

Idris Elba in Beasts of No Nation (Image credit: Netflix)

One of the first Netflix original movies remains one of its best. Beasts of No Nation, directed by Cary J. Fukunaga and featuring Idris Elba in an acclaimed supporting performance, is a drama based on the experiences of a child soldier fighting in Africa. Available: US/UK

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Eddie Murphy, Lisa Eilbacher and Judge Reinhold in Beverly Hills Cop (Image credit: United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo)

Eddie Murphy was one of the biggest movie stars of the 1980s thanks in large part to the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. In it, Murphy plays Axel Foley, a Detroit police officer, who travels to Beverly Hills to solve a murder. But his style and Los Angeles don't always mix. Netflix is continuing the Beverly Hills Cop franchise in 2024, with a new sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Available: US only

*Leaving Netflix on April 1

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder in Blazing Saddles (Image credit: Warner Bros./Collection Christophel/Alamy Stock Photo)

One of the funniest movies of all time from one of the funniest men of all time, Mel Brooks, Blazing Saddles is a loving parody of the Western genre, with Cleavon Little playing Bart, a Black man who becomes the newly appointed sheriff for a town of ignorant settlers. Gene Wilder, Slim Pickens, Harvey Korman, Madeline Kahn and Brooks himself also star and all give hilarious performances. Available: US only

*Leaving Netflix on April 1

Bullet Train (2022)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt in Bullet Train (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Bullet Train seems destined to be a movie that didn't get the best critical reception (it's technically "Rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes) but that movie fans love because it's bonkers and fun. Brad Pitt stars as a hitman tasked with a simple retrieval job that becomes anything but as other assassins are on board all with their own agenda. The all-star cast helps sell this movie, including Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Bad Bunny, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock and (reported next James Bond) Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Available: US only

Chinatown (1974)

Jack Nicholson in Chinatown (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

An all-time classic, Chinatown stars Jack Nicholson as private detective Jake "J.J." Gittes, who is hired to expose a cheating spouse only to find himself caught in a web of corruption and murder that involves the water supply of Los Angeles. Chinatown is a classic noir-style movie made during what is considered the Silver Age of Hollywood, but it remains a riveting watch to this day. Available: US only

*Leaving Netflix on April 1

The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Kurt Russell stars in The Christmas Chronicles (Image credit: Netflix)

If you ever need the Christmas spirit, Netflix has plenty of holiday-themed movies to pick from. A fun one is The Christmas Chronicles, which sees Kurt Russell play Santa Claus, whose delivery of presents is interrupted by a sister and brother who attempt to capture him on camera. There is also a sequel, The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, if you're interested. Available: US/UK

The Conversation (1974)

Gene Hackman in The Conversation (Image credit: Paramount/Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

In the same year that The Godfather Part II was released, Francis Ford Coppola also directed The Conversation, a taut, barebones thriller about a surveillance expert who believes that the couple that he is tracking is going to be murdered. Starring Gene Hackman, John Cazale, Teri Garr and a young Harrison Ford, The Conversation was nominated for Best Picture alongside The Godfather Part II (the latter won), giving Coppola one of the best years ever for a director. Available: US only

*Leaving Netflix on April 1

Da 5 Bloods (2020)

Isiah Whitlock Jr., Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters and Jonathan Majors in Da 5 Bloods (Image credit: Netflix)

Spike Lee took on the Vietnam War in this tale of four African-American vets who return to Vietnam seeking the treasure that they buried and to bring back the remains of their fallen squad leader. Lee was on a hot streak with Da 5 Bloods and BlackKlansman, and we're still shocked that Da 5 Bloods didn't earn more than its one Oscar nomination for Best Original Score. Available: US/UK

Dolemite Is My Name (2019)

Eddie Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name (Image credit: François Duhamel/Netflix)

Eddie Murphy gives one of his most critically acclaimed performances as he honors a beloved figure of the 1970s Blaxploitation movies, Rudy Ray Moore, who created and starred as the character Dolemite in various movies. Dolemite Is My Name tells Moore's story and features a fantastic cast that includes Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Titus Burgess, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Snoop Dogg, Ron Cephas Jones, Luenell, Chris Rock and Wesley Snipes. Available: US/UK

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in Dumb and Dumber (Image credit: New Line Cinema/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels proved to be an all-time great comedy duo with Dumb and Dumber (opinions vary on which character is which). The hilarious movie, directed by the Farrelly Brothers (Peter and Bob) remains one of the most quotable comedies of the last 30 years and is always worth a rewatch if you need a laugh. Available: US only

Dumb Money (2023)

Paul Dano in Dumb Money (Image credit: Sony Pictures/Black Bear)

Retelling the story of the GameStock revolution during the pandemic, Dumb Money is a fun, underdog story about a group of small time investors taking on the major hedge funds and disrupting Wall Street like never before. Paul Dano leads a great ensemble that includes America Ferrera, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Shailene Woodley, Pete Davidson and more in what WTW called the "Rocky of Wall Street movies" in our Dumb Money review. Available: US only

Enola Holmes (2020)

Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown and Sam Claflin in Enola Holmes (Image credit: ROBERT VIGLASKI /LEGENDARY)

Millie Bobby Brown has practically become the de-factor queen of Netflix between Stranger Things and her number of Netflix original movies, the best of which is definitely Enola Holmes. Brown stars as the titular younger sister of famed detective Sherlock Holmes (played by Henry Cavill), who takes on her own case involving a young lord in trouble. Available: US/UK

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Julia Roberts in Erin Brockovich (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Julia Roberts put a twist on her America's sweetheart persona to play the tough single mom who becomes a legal assistant and helps lead a major lawsuit against a power company polluting a small town in Erin Brockovich, which ultimately wound up winning her an Oscar for Best Actress. While Roberts headlines things, Steven Soderbergh's direction, Susannah Grant's script and a strong supporting cast (most notably Albert Finney) are invaluable. Available: US/UK

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Image credit: Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX)

The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most popular and wonderfully bonkers events in the world, so Will Ferrell's movie on the singing competition is no less joyfully insane. Starring alongside Rachel McAdams, the pair star as Icelandic musicians who may not be the most talented, but are desperate to live their dreams and compete in Eurovision. Funny and with some great musical moments, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is one of the better Will Ferrell movies we've had of late. Available: US/UK

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once (Image credit: Courtesy of A24)

Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the 2023 Oscars, winning six awards in total including Best Picture and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh. It is definitely one of the more gloriously out-there picks from the Academy, as the story centers on a struggling Chinese-American family that is pulled into a multiverse adventure and involves martial arts, hotdog fingers, sentient rocks and plenty more. It was also supported by one of the best movie posters of all time. Available: US only

Extraction (2020)

Chris Hemsworth and Rudhraksh Jaiswal in Extraction (Image credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix)

Chris Hemsworth may have traded in his hammer but he is still nearly superhuman in Extraction, an action movie that sees him play a black market mercenary hired to rescue a kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Extraction features multiple incredible action set pieces that will wow viewers, but the movie may also be among Hemsworth's better performances. Available: US/UK

Fair Play (2023)

Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor in Fair Play (Image credit: Netflix)

A modern-day take on the erotic thriller genre that was popular in the 1990s, Fair Play stars Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich as a young couple whose relationship is pushed to the brink when an unexpected promotion shifts the dynamics in their relationship. Both young stars give good performances and first-time feature director Chloe Domont crafts a taut viewing experience. Available: US/UK

The Florida Project (2017)

Willem Dafoe and Brooklynn Prince in The Florida Project (Image credit: Freestyle Picture Company/Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

The Florida Project is a Disney-adjacent story, literally, as the drama follows a group of kids that live in a motel just down the road from the Magic Kingdom. Sean Parker directed critically acclaimed movie that was the debut for young actress Brooklynn Prince and featured an Oscar-nominated performance from Willem Dafoe. Available: US only

The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020)

Radha Blank in The Forty-Year-Old Version (Image credit: JEONG PARK/NETFLIX)

Playwright, rapper, comedian and filmmaker Radha Black pulled triple duty on The Forty-Year-Old Version: directing, writing and starring in the dramedy loosely based on her own experiences as a playwright attempting to make her career breakthrough before she turns 40. Black is great in all three aspects, delivering a funny and inspiring story of artistic persistence. Available: US/UK

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Image credit: Netflix)

Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is back on the case in Glass Onion, the second movie in the Knives Out mystery franchise from Rian Johnson. The second installment is just as funny and twisty as the original Knives Out, with just as (and perhaps even more) star-studded cast that included Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline alongside Craig. Available: US/UK

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

Irene Papas, James Daren, Anthony Quayle, David Niven, Gregory Peck, Anthony Quinn, Stanley Baker and Gia Scala in The Guns of Navarone (Image credit: Columbia/Allstar Picture Library Limited./Alamy Stock Photo)

Gregory Peck leads a team to sabotage a key German weapons base during World War II in The Guns of Navarone. Hollywood legends Peck, Anthony Quinn, David Niven, Richard Harris and more set out on the mission, which is a great example of the old-school Hollywood epics of the 1950s and 1960s. Available: US only

The Harder They Fall (2021)

Regina King, Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield in The Harder They Fall (Image credit: Netflix)

Writer-director Jeymes Samuel put his own spin on the western with the magnificent The Harder They Fall. Thrilling and funny, it brought a fresh spin to a classic Hollywood genre (something Samuel did again with the 2024 movie The Book of Clarence). We'll ride with this movie any time and highly recommend checking it out for yourself. Available: US/UK

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

Julian Dennison and Sam Neill in Hunt for the Wilderpeople (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

Before Taika Waititi became truly mainstream with Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, the Oscar-winning filmmaker made Hunt for the Wilderpeople. The story is about a kid and his reluctant foster uncle traveling through the New Zealand bush and stars Julian Dennison and Sam Neill, with Waititi's trademark humor and heart on full display. A must-watch for all fans of his work. Available: US only

Hustle (2022)

Juancho Hernangomez and Adam Sandler in Hustle (Image credit: Netflix)

Adam Sandler and Netflix have had a partnership for many years now, with one of the best movies coming out of that being the basketball drama Hustle. Sandler plays a pro scout who risks it all when he discovers an unknown prospect in Spain. Sandler is probably still best known for his comedies, but he has proven time and time again (and again in a movie further down) that he is a more than capable dramatic actor as well. Available: US/UK

Icarus (2017)

(Image credit: Netflix)

This is a great example of how a documentary can start out being one thing and then take on a life of its own. Documentarian Bryan Fogel was an avid cyclist who wanted to see if his results would truly be better using a doping program that often clouds the sport. He works with a Russian scientist to create the plan, only for things to come out that snowball into a global scandal and turn the documentary into a geopolitical thriller. Icarus would wind up winning the Oscar for Best Documentary. Available: US/UK

The Impossible (2012)

Tom Holland and Naomi Watts in The Impossible (Image credit: Warner Bros./Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Telling a story about a tourist family in Thailand when the devastating 2004 Indian Oscan tsunami hit, The Impossible will hit you with so many feels as the family (played by Ewan McGregor, Naomi Watts and a young Tom Holland) attempt to reunite. Available: US/UK

The Irishman (2019)

Robert De Niro in The Irishman (Image credit: STX Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures/Alamy Stock Photo)

Before making Killers of the Flower Moon for Apple TV Plus, Martin Scorsese worked with Netflix on his epic crime drama The Irishman, which featured Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel, among others. De Niro stars Frank Sheeran, a mafia hitman who allegedly assassinated union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino). It's a three-hour plus movie, but a masterful one in the hands of Scorsese and these legendary actors. Available: US/UK

Jackie Brown (1997)

Pam Grier in Jackie Brown (Image credit: Miramax/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

One of Quentin Tarantino's more underrated movies (though many are starting to see it as one of his best), Jackie Brown is an adaptation of an Elmore Leonard novel about a flight attendant with a criminal past who becomes an informant against an illegal arms dealer as she tries to secure her future. Pam Grier stars with a supporting cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Robert De Niro, Robert Forster, Bridget Fonda, Michael Keaton and Chris Tucker. Available: US only

*Leaving Netflix on March 31

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

Forest Whitaker in Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Image credit: Gareth Gatrell/Netflix)

Another entry to get you in the holiday spirit any time of year is Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. In the movie, Forest Whitaker is a master toy maker whose latest invention is stolen from him. It takes his adventurous granddaughter to get him out of his funk and save the day in time for Christmas. It's a charming musical that is perfect for the whole family. Available: US/UK

John Wick (2014)

Keanu Reeves in John Wick (Image credit: David Lee/Lionsgate)

Who knew that this small movie starring Keanu Reeves as a retired hitman brought back into the world after the puppy his late wife got for him is killed by a gangster's son would expand into a multi-film and television franchise that is absolutely loved by action fans everywhere? While the original John Wick is the jumping-off point for bigger stories in the sequels, it is a quick, entertaining story that you can rewatch and have fun with whenever. Available: US only

*Leaving Netflix on March 31

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 2 (Image credit: Lionsgate/Entertainment Pictures/Alamy Stock Photo)

It's in John Wick: Chapter 2 that we get to see more of the world of hitmen that was teased in the original movie. While bigger and featuring a more complicated plot, the action is still top-notch and Reeves clearly found a role that was perfectly suited for him. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is also available on Netflix right now, but to be honest we don't love that one as much, so we won't include it on this list. Available: US only

*Leaving Netflix on March 31

Jurassic Park (1993)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Steven Spielberg's dinosaur adventure is beloved by movie fans everywhere. While you can watch the first three Jurassic Park movies on Netflix right now, let's be honest, the first is far and away the best one, as Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are at first awed by the resurrection of dinosaurs as the center of a new theme park, but quickly realize that the danger of these creatures' reemergence is massive. Available: US only

The King (2019)

Timothée Chalamet in The King (Image credit: Netflix)

Before Timothée Chalamet was a messianic figure in Dune, he played the king of England in Netflix's The King. This historical epic depicts young Henry V as he rises to the throne and wage war against a strong French army. It's a showcase of how Chalamet became one of the biggest young actors in Hollywood. Available: US/UK

Klaus (2019)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

A different take on the Santa story, Klaus is a gorgeously animated movie featuring the voice work of Jason Schwartzman, J.K Simmons, Rashida Jones, Norm MacDonald and Joan Cusack. Once you watch it good luck not making it a part of your annual Christmas movie rotation. Available: US/UK

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce in LA Confidential (Image credit: Warner Bros./AJ Pics/Alamy Stock Photo)

Corruption and a mystery involving call girls that look like movie stars are at the center of the 1950s set crime drama L.A. Confidential. Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe lead things in this adaptation of James Ellroy's book, which was nominated for Best Picture (losing to the behemoth that was Titanic) but with Kim Basinger winning Best Supporting Actress. Available: US only

Looper (2012)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis in Looper (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

For our money, Looper is one of the better sci-fi movies of the last 15 years or so, but it seems to have been forgotten a little bit. No better time to remind yourself of why it rocks then watching it on Netflix. In case you need a reminder, it stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a hitman who disposes of people from the future, but things go awry when his future self (played by Bruce Willis) is sent back to be killed and escapes. Available: US only

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020)

Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Viola Davis, Michael Potts and Glynn Turman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Image credit: Netflix)

While Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is probably most known for being the last movie that Chadwick Boseman starred in, the adaptation of the August Wilson play is a showcase for Boseman as well as the great Viola Davis, with strong supporting turns from Colman Domingo and Glynn Turman as members of a 1920s band going through a contentious recording session. Available: US/UK

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

Lily James in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Image credit: Universal Studios/PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

While we usually wouldn't say a movie gets better when it loses Meryl Streep, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again may be the exception (though the Oscar-winning actress makes an emotional cameo toward the end of the movie). Telling parallel stories of a younger Donna (Lily James) as she meets her three beaus Harry (Hugh Skinner), Bill (Josh Dylan) and Sam (Jeremy Irvine) and Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is a joyful sing-a-long to some classic ABBA tunes. Available: US/UK

Mank (2020)

Gary Oldman in Mank (Image credit: Netflix)

A movie about the writing of what is widely considered the greatest movie of all time (Citizen Kane), David Fincher's Mank is pretty great in its own right. While it definitely helps if you have some base knowledge of Hollywood history ahead of time, the story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz using his first-hand experience to criticize some of the most powerful political and media players of the day is enthralling to watch. Available: US/UK

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (2022)

(Image credit: A24)

From viral hit to movie star, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On took the idea of a talking shell living in our everyday world created by Jenny Slate and Dean Fleischer Camp and turned it into a funny and touching faux documentary. Just try and not to be won over by Marcel as he goes about trying to reconnect with his long-lost family. Available: US only

Meet the Parents (2000)

Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller in Meet the Parents (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

Anyone in a serious relationship can relate to the anxiety over meeting your significant other's parents for the first time. Now imagine if one of them was Robert De Niro playing an ex CIA agent? That's what Ben Stiller is dealing with as he tries to impress De Niro in this classic comedy that still has us laughing more than 20 years later. Available: US only

Minari (2020)

(Image credit: A24)

Minari is a touching family and immigrant story about a Korean family that moves to Arkansas to try and find their version of the American dream. It is a beautifully delicate example of a culture clash being overcome with a strong sense of family. It is a movie that just gets better every time we see it. Available: US only

Moneyball (2011)

Brad Pitt in Moneyball (Image credit: Columbia/TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy Stock Photo)

A very different kind of baseball story, Moneyball isn't as much about what happens on the field, but the way that Oakland Athletics General Manager Billy Beane went against conventional wisdom to overcome the financial deficit his club had against the likes of the New York Yankees and others. In our opinion, it features the best Brad Pitt performance of his career and is masterfully directed by Bennett Miller. Available: US/UK

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Terry Gilliam and Graham Chapman in Monty Python and the Holy Grail (Image credit: Photo 12/Alamy Stock Photo)

The Monty Python comedy troupe of Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Michael Palin, Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam already had made comedy history with their sketch show on UK TV, but then they took their brand of silliness to the big screen for the hysterical Arthurian spoof with Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It's easily one of the funniest movies ever made and a must watch if you haven't yet seen it (or if you haven't seen it in a while). Available: US/UK

Mudbound (2017)

Mary J. Blige in Mudbound (Image credit: Steve Dietl/Netflix)

Dee Rees' Mudbound is kind of a forgotten gem on Netflix, as the Netflix original movie was critically acclaimed, was nominated for four Oscars and features outstanding work from its ensemble (Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Carey Mulligan, Mary J. Blige and others). The story follows two rural Mississippi families, one white and one black, as they struggle in the aftermath of World War Two. Available: US/UK

My Octopus Teacher (2020)

(Image credit: Netflix)

People fell in love with My Octopus Teacher when it first landed on Netflix, as it tells the incredible story of a diver who forms a special friendship with an octopus and learning incredible lessons from the sea creature. Be warned though, the movie may make you think twice about ordering sea food any time soon. Available: US/UK

Neighbors (2014)

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in Neighbors (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

Seth Rogen went from the stoner/partier in his early comedies to the homeowner and new parent terrorized by the antics of a fraternity that moves in next door, led by Zac Efron, in the fantastic comedy Neighbors. In addition to those two, the cast really is stacked with hilarious performances from Rose Byrne, Dave Franco, Ike Barinholtz, Jerrod Carmichael and more. Available: US only

*Leaving Netflix on April 1

The Nice Guys (2016)

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in The Nice Guys (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Before playing Ken in Barbie, Ryan Gosling showed that his comedic chops were up to snuff in the crime comedy The Nice Guys. He stars as a bumbling private investigator who teams up with a tough enforcer (Russell Crowe) to solve the disappearance of a young girl in 1970s Los Angeles. Written and directed by Shane Black, The Nice Guys is both hysterical and a gripping mystery that is well worth a watch. Available: US only

*Leaving Netflix on April 9

Okja (2017)

Ahn Seo-hyun in Okja (Image credit: Netflix)

Bong Joon Ho's Okja is an ambitious story of a young girl who goes on a mission to rescue the genetically altered pig that she has helped raise from the company that created it and wants to turn it into a new kind of food. While that seems dark, and the movie is certainly that at times, it also has a sincere heart amplified by the friendship of the girl and the titular Okja. Available: US/UK

The Old Guard (2020)

Marwan Kanzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlize Theron, Luca Marinelli and KiKi Layne in The Old Guard (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's adaptation of the graphic novel series, The Old Guard follows a group of immortal warriors who perform missions to protect the world. However, when they discover a new immortal their secret is at risk of being exposed by nefarious individuals. Charlize Theron leads the exciting, action-packed movie directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Available: US/UK

The Other Guys (2010)

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell in The Other Guys (Image credit: Columbia Pictures/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg aren't your standard action movie heroes in this movie, their just the other guys. But when they have the chance to tackle the biggest cases of their careers they seize at the opportunity and try not to bungle it. Ferrell and Wahlberg are a great team here, with a strong blend of action and laughs that will leave everyone entertained. Available: US/UK

Outlaw King (2018)

Chris Pine in Outlaw King (Image credit: Netfix/David Eustace)

Mel Gibson's Braveheart is not the most accurate movie about the 14th century fight for Scottish independence, particularly when it comes to the character of Robert the Bruce. That's where Outlaw King comes in, putting the Scottish king (played by Chris Pine) at the center of the story as he bravely goes up against a larger forces of England, ready to do anything to claim his country's freedom. Available: US/UK

Phantom Thread (2017)

Vicky Krieps and Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Phantom Thread is such a wonderfully strange movie, as Paul Thomas Anderson tells the story of an obsessive 1950s London fashion designer (played by Daniel Day-Lewis) and the strong-willed woman (Vicky Krieps in her breakout role) who he begins a relationship with. The movie has a surprisingly dark comedy tone to it which is the secret to its success. Also, it must be appreciated that this is the (at least currently) final performance of Day-Lewis magnificent career. Available: US only

Pieces of a Woman (2020)

Vanessa Kirby in Pieces of a Woman (Image credit: Benjamin Loeb/Netflix)

Pieces of a Woman is an emotional drama if you are in need for a good cry, as Vanessa Kirby plays a woman who experiences a tragedy while pregnant and her journey through grief. It's a brilliant (and Oscar-nominated) performance from Kirby that makes the whole experience worthwhile. Available: US/UK

The Power of the Dog (2021)