Spaceman: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the Adam Sandler Netflix movie

Adam Sandler movies are some of the biggest draws on Netflix. Comedic titles like Murder Mystery (and its sequel Murder Mystery 2) and the animated movie Leo have been very popular on the streaming service, but so has some of his more dramatic work, like the basketball movie Hustle. Sandler's latest Netflix movie, Spaceman, is set to fall into the latter category.

Spaceman is certainly going to be one of Netflix's first big new movies of 2024, which we already know includes Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, The Kitchen and Orion and the Dark. To find out what else is coming in the early days of 2024 and beyond, be sure to keep up with our what's new on Netflix feature.

But, for Spaceman specifically, we have everything you need to know about the Adam Sandler movie right here.

Spaceman's Netflix premiere is set for March 1.

There is no mention of any kind of release in movie theaters for Spaceman like recent Netflix movies Maestro, Rustin and The Killer received. But if that changes at all, we'll be sure to add that info here.

If you want to check out what movies are coming to movie theaters in 2024, check out our 2024 new movies feature.

Spaceman cast

Adam Sandler leads the way in Spaceman as astronaut Jakub. In fact, according to Netflix's description on Tudum, he's going to be one of the only people we see throughout most of the movie. Of course, Sandler certainly has the charisma to pull that off, having starred in classic comedies like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy and The Wedding Singer, but he has also shown his talent in dramatic work with Punch Drunk Love and Uncut Gems.

While Sandler may be the only one on screen for a good portion of the movie, a couple of other major co-stars are going to pop up as well. Carey Mulligan, coming off her acclaimed work in Maestro, is set to play Lenka, Jakub's earthbound wife; Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) plays technician Peter; Isabella Rossellini (Julia) plays Commissioner Tuma; and Paul Dano (Dumb Money) provides the voice of the creature that Jakub finds. Lena Olin (Hunters) is also listed as part of the cast, but her role was not disclosed at this time.

Spaceman plot

Adam Sandler in Spaceman (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař, here is the official synopsis for Spaceman:

"As an astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust finds his earthly life falling to pieces, he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship."

Colby Day wrote the Spaceman script.

Netflix's Tudum shared that Kalfař has seen the movie and said he was "completely blown away."

Spaceman trailer

A full trailer for Spaceman has not been shared yet, but Netflix has released a teaser trailer that sees Sandler walking about in his spacesuit as Paul Dano does some voiceover work. Check out the Spaceman teaser right here.

Spaceman director Johan Renck

Spaceman is being directed by Johan Renck, who only has one previous movie to his name (2008's Downloading Nancy) but has done some award-winning work behind the camera for TV. Renck has directed episodes for shows like The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, Vikings, Bates Motel, Halt and Catch Fire, Bloodline and the miniseries Chernobyl, the latter of which he won two Emmys for, including Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series.