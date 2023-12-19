Orion and The Dark: release date, plot, voice cast, trailer and everything you need to know

Orion and the Dark is an animated movie on Netflix about a young boy who faces his fears.

Orion and The Dark is a heart-warming animation on Netflix that follows an anxious young boy Orion who is whisked off an adrenaline-filled adventure by his greatest fear. It's based on he best-selling picture book Orion and The Dark by Emma Yarlett. Written by Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich) the one-off movie is made by DreamWorks Animation and has a debut director Sean Charmatz

Orion is voiced by child actor Jacob Tremblay, who starred in Wonder. This boy terrified of everything from dogs and bees to girls, getting an answer wrong in class and falling off a cliff. But the thing that scares him the most is the dark, leaving him a quivering wreck each time night falls. Then, Orion is paid a visit by the literal embodiment of his fears, The Dark (voiced by Cobra Kai and Black Bird star Paul Walter Hauser), who hopes to end Orion’s anxiety by taking him a journey that will see him face his fears. Can Orion learn to overcome his anxieties and embrace living instead?

Here’s everything you need to know about the animated Netflix movie Orion and The Dark…

Orion and The Dark is an animated movie that premieres worldwide on Netflix on Friday February 2 2024.

Is there a trailer for Orion and The Dark?

Yes there's a Netflix trailer for Orion and The Dark. We meet angsty Orion and see how bedtime leaves him an anxious mess. Then Dark pays Orion a visit, telling him that if he watches him do his job for one night, he’ll learn there’s nothing to be afraid of. Take a look below...

Orion and The Dark plot

Youngster Orion is scared of his own shadow, but his greatest fear is the dark. Then one night The Dark pays him a visit. He has a list of children who are afraid of him, with Orion at the very top, and he’s not happy. So, to show Orion there’s nothing to be frightened of, The Dark wants to take him on a night-time adventure to meet the other night entities and force him to confront his fears. But is one night really enough to change everything?

Orion meets The Dark! (Image credit: Netflix)

Orion and The Dark voice cast — Jacob Tremblay as Orion

Jacob Tremblay voices the fearful youngster Orion. The child actor made his debut in the 2013 movie The Smurfs 2 and hit the big time with his performance in the thriller Room two years later. He’s since starred in Luca, Harley Quinn, The Toxic Avenger, The Little Mermaid, Queen of Bones and Wonder.

Jacob Tremblay lent his voice to Luca (above)! (Image credit: Disney)

Paul Walter Hauser voices The Dark

Paul Walter Hauser voices the physical embodiment of the dark. He’s previously starred in Cruella, I. Tonya, BlacKkKlansman and The Afterparty. He’s also had roles in Cobra Kai, Black Bird, Superstore, Kingdom and Old Dads.

Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall in Black Bird. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Who else are among the voice cast of Orion and The Dark?

Other cast for Orion and The Dark are Werner Herzog, Rob Delaney and Julia Jelenic. if we get more information on casting we'll post here.