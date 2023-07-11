How to watch The Afterparty season 2 online: stream the murder mystery show
New murder, new movie styles, old detectives
Our current craze of murder mystery shows and movies continue with The Afterparty season 2, with the crime show returning to screens on Wednesday, 12 July.
Streaming: Apple TV Plus
Debut: Wednesday, July 12
Episodes: 10
Each season of The Afterparty follows a murder case, with the episodes recounting the story from the perspective of a different witness. Each tale uses a very different cinematic style, so you're in for a new treat with each episode, but the investigators need to use all this information to work out who's really responsible.
Season 2 of The Afterparty involves a murder at a wedding, with the unwilling wife, jealous ex, shady best man and more all potential suspects. Returning faces from the first season, like Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, are joined by new stars like Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong and Poppy Liu.
If you're interested in the return of this murder mystery anthology, here's how to watch The Afterparty season 2 from wherever you are.
How to watch The Afterparty season 2
The way to watch The Afterparty season 2 wherever you are is via the streaming service Apple TV Plus, as it's an original to Apple's video library. Apple TV Plus is available in most regions including the US, UK and Australia.
There are plenty of Apple TV Plus free trials available, but if you've used all of those up, the service costs $6.99 in the US, £6.99 in the UK and $9.99 in Australia, with each country offering discounts for annual passes.
The first season of The Afterparty is also available on Apple TV Plus to watch, though the plots of each are largely standalone.
The Afterparty season 2 FAQs
When do The Afterparty season 2 episodes land?
The first two episodes of The Afterparty season 2 are due to release on the same day, that's Wednesday, July 12, with the rest of the season arriving one episode per week from then. Here's that in full:
- Episode 1 — Wednesday, July 12
- Episode 2 — Wednesday, July 12
- Episode 3 — Wednesday, July 19
- Episode 4 — Wednesday, July 26
- Episode 5 — Wednesday, August 2
- Episode 6 — Wednesday, August 9
- Episode 7 — Wednesday, August 16
- Episode 8 — Wednesday, August 23
- Episode 9 — Wednesday, August 30
- Episode 80 — Wednesday, September 6
How to watch The Afterparty season 2 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Afterparty season , you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like The Afterparty or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.