How to watch The Afterparty season 2 online: stream the murder mystery show

Our current craze of murder mystery shows and movies continue with The Afterparty season 2, with the crime show returning to screens on Wednesday, 12 July.

Each season of The Afterparty follows a murder case, with the episodes recounting the story from the perspective of a different witness. Each tale uses a very different cinematic style, so you're in for a new treat with each episode, but the investigators need to use all this information to work out who's really responsible.

Season 2 of The Afterparty involves a murder at a wedding, with the unwilling wife, jealous ex, shady best man and more all potential suspects. Returning faces from the first season, like Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, are joined by new stars like Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong and Poppy Liu.

If you're interested in the return of this murder mystery anthology, here's how to watch The Afterparty season 2 from wherever you are.

How to watch The Afterparty season 2

The way to watch The Afterparty season 2 wherever you are is via the streaming service Apple TV Plus, as it's an original to Apple's video library. Apple TV Plus is available in most regions including the US, UK and Australia.

There are plenty of Apple TV Plus free trials available, but if you've used all of those up, the service costs $6.99 in the US, £6.99 in the UK and $9.99 in Australia, with each country offering discounts for annual passes.

The first season of The Afterparty is also available on Apple TV Plus to watch, though the plots of each are largely standalone.

The Afterparty season 2 FAQs

When do The Afterparty season 2 episodes land? The first two episodes of The Afterparty season 2 are due to release on the same day, that's Wednesday, July 12, with the rest of the season arriving one episode per week from then. Here's that in full:

Episode 1 — Wednesday, July 12

Episode 2 — Wednesday, July 12

Episode 3 — Wednesday, July 19

Episode 4 — Wednesday, July 26

Episode 5 — Wednesday, August 2

Episode 6 — Wednesday, August 9

Episode 7 — Wednesday, August 16

Episode 8 — Wednesday, August 23

Episode 9 — Wednesday, August 30

Episode 80 — Wednesday, September 6

How to watch The Afterparty season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Afterparty season , you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

