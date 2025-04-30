How to watch Another Simple Favor: stream the sunny murder mystery online

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick return in the streaming-exclusive sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor. Here's how to watch Another Simple Favor, so you can continue the story of these two mothers.

After the events of the first movie, Kendrick's Stephanie has tried to grow her murder mystery empire, to some setbacks, and is launching a book.

She's surprised to be invited to the wedding of Lively's Emily in sunny Capri... until another murder at the wedding causes her to return to her crime-solving ways. Some returning faces show up including Henry Golding and Bashir Salahuddin, with Allison Janney joining the cast.

If you're excited for the new murder mystery, here's how to watch Another Simple Favor, as well as the original movie A Simple Favor.

How to watch Another Simple Favor in the US

To watch Another Simple Favor in the US, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member, because the movie is set to air on Prime Video.

Prime Video costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and an extra $3.99 monthly lets you watch all of its content without commercials. Here's how to remove adverts from Prime Video.

You won't be able to use Prime Video to watch A Simple Favor though, as it's only on Netflix. It's set to leave in mid-May but there's no word on where it'll be available to stream after that.



How to watch Another Simple Favor in the UK

To stream Another Simple Favor in the UK, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime, as the movie will air on Prime Video.

Amazon Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, but its default Prime Video offering has adverts. £2.99 per month will remove them and here's how to watch Prime Video without adverts.

Your Prime Video access will also let you watch A Simple Favor which is also on the platform. It's also on Netflix.

How to watch Another Simple Favor in Australia

As in other regions, Another Simple Favor will stream on Prime Video in Australia.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs $9.99 per month, though that tier gets you ads and $12.98 gets you ad-free streaming (here's how to remove adverts from Prime Video). You can also pay $79 for an annual plan.

You can also watch A Simple Favor on Prime Video, perfect for catch-up, though the movie also streams on Stan.

How to watch Another Simple Favor everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch X, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!