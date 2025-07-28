The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of July 28-August 1: Liam's regrets

The trip to Italy gets off to a great start but Eric (John McCook) has plans for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Back home, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has questions about Luna while Liam (Scott Clifton) has thoughts about his role in her death. Here are the The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 28-August 1.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 28:

"Eric, Ridge, and Brooke head to Italy, as does Nick. Steffy prepares to leave town with Kelly and Hayes. Bill has regrets about his part in what happened with Luna and Liam."

Tuesday, July 29:

"Forrester Creations teams up with famous Italian designer Luisa Beccara for a fashion show on the La Canzone del Mere terrace in Capri. Eric toasts the crowd, and Brooke and Ridge enjoy a boat ride alone together."

Wednesday, July 30:

"Eric makes his intentions clear that he wants Ridge and Brooke to reunite in Italy, and tells Ridge to make a decision. The fashion show continues, does drama follow?"

Thursday, July 31:

"Nick and Ridge have a fight. Brooke gets nostalgic and emotional as she can’t help but remember so many moments she has shared with Ridge in Italy. Sheila suspects Li knows more than she’s letting on about Luna. Deacon supports Sheila’s mourning, despite his feelings for Luna."

Friday, August 1:

"To help his cause, Eric appeals to Nick to back off. Nick plans to propose to Brooke on a boat."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 21 below:

Monday, July 21

"Grace comes under suspicion."

Tuesday, July 22

"Eric delivers a beautiful speech about life and love, confirming the Italy trip is still happening. Nick makes a romantic overture to Brooke."

Wednesday, July 23

"Daphne returns from Paris, surprising Carter. Brooke gives Ridge a final chance to make things right. Ridge and Nick push each other’s buttons."

Thursday, July 24

"Steffy and Liam bond over his near-death experience. Taylor suspects Nick is using the trip to Italy as a clear path to Brooke. Eric gives an emotional warning to Ridge."

Friday, July 25

"Finn gets in on the suspicion about Grace. Taylor makes a suggestion to Nick about Brooke. Steffy gives Sheila hope."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.