Beyond the Gates spoilers week of July 28-August 1
Let's see what's happening in Fairmont Crest this week.
Things are heating up in Fairmont Crest this week. If you need a refresher, here are the Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of July 28-August 1.
Below you will find Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of July 28 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, July 28
"Kat admits to Chelsea that she is hiding something from Tomas, Leslie asks an irate Ted for a favor, and Naomi meets up with a woman named Regina who may have the answers she seeks."
Tuesday, July 29
"Andre takes Ashley on a “trip,” June confronts someone from her past, and Vanessa struggles to keep the peace between Joey and Doug."
Wednesday, July 30
"Martin needs Nicole’s help in order to save his marriage, Vernon does his best to assuage Anita’s fears, and a shocked Dani gives her daughter some tough advice."
Thursday, July 31
"Anita locks horns with Sharon and Tracy before their big day, the Dupree sisters scheme for the greater good, and Vernon and Tyrell have a heart-to-heart."
Friday, August 1
"Derek is painfully honest with Ashley, and The Duprees get ready for The Articulettes’ Reunion Concert, while Hayley tries to convince Bill to let go of his attachment to his former family."
If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Fairmont Crest, here is a look back at Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of July 21, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, July 14
"Nicole confronts Ted about yet another secret he’s been harboring. Anita tries to ease Vernon’s guilt. Chelsea is livid with her father"
Tuesday, July 15
"Eva stands her ground with Kat. Hayley has a life-changing surprise to show Bill. Allison is in need of medical attention."
Wednesday, July 16
"Leslie uses her injury to further her agenda. Jacob questions a family member about a police matter. Madison thinks Chelsea is getting played."
Thursday, July 17
"Vernon comes clean to Naomi. Nicole confronts Bill about how he’s hurt Martin. Kat is unnerved by what she walks in on."
Friday, July 18
"Pamela has an intriguing offer for Dani. Hayley wonders if her husband is in deep trouble. Tyrell and Samantha feel lied to by their entire family."
Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
