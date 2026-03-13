How to watch The Madison online and stream the new Taylor Sheridan drama from anywhere

Taylor Sheridan continues to be one of the busiest men in Hollywood, with his latest neo-western, The Madison, introducing The Clyburn family. The Madison premieres globally on Paramount Plus on Saturday, March 14, but don’t worry if you’re away from home, you could still watch The Madison from anywhere with a VPN.

Quick links The Madison premieres on Saturday, March 14.



Time: 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT / 7pm AEDT

Global: Paramount Plus

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Sheridan at the helm, sweeping Montana vistas, starry names leading the cast — you’d be forgiven for thinking The Madison was another installment in the ever expanding list of Yellowstone spin-offs (it was initially announced as such), but Paramount have confirmed this new drama stands alone, with “the show’s central family, the Clyburns, not connected to the Duttons, or the Dutton family tree.”

The Madison instead follows Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell’s Stacy and Preston Clyburn, who, following a devastating family tragedy, relocate their Manhattan lives to the Madison River valley in southwest Montana. Further plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but Paramount are promising a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection” in what could be Sheridan’s most emotional show yet.

While the absence of fist-pumping action in Big Sky Country and the lack of any direct connection may be cause for concern for Yellowstone fans, rest assured, the creative team are franchise veterans, with 1883 director Christina Alexandra Voros helming all six episodes and Sheridan himself penning the series.

The Dutton’s legacy may be continuing elsewhere, but The Madison promises a fresh story against a familiar backdrop, with a powerful emotional heart. Read on for our guide on how to watch The Madison from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch The Madison online in the UK, US and Australia

Paramount Plus will be the global streaming home for all new episodes of The Madison, with the season split into two 3-episode chunks. The first batch will land on Saturday, March 14, with the second dropping a week later. Paramount Plus starts from £4.99 p/m in the UK, $8.99 p/m in the US and AU$7.99 p/m in Australia. US viewers could also get Paramount Plus via Walmart+. The subscription is currently offering your first 30-days for $1 and includes an Essential P+ subscription. P+ subscriber abroad? If you’re currently traveling overseas, you might want to use a VPN to allow to watch your usual The Madison stream from overseas.

How to watch The Madison from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the US, you can watch The Madison on Paramount Plus by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the US

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. ✅ 30-day money back guarantee

✅ Free Amazon gift card

✅ 3 extra months free