How to watch House of the Dragon season 3 online: stream return of hit fantasy saga from anywhere

The Targaryen Civil War threatens to bring the Seven Kingdoms to its knees as the Dance of Dragons escalates to Westeros-wide carnage. House of the Dragon season 3 premieres on HBO in the US on Sunday, June 21, and on Sky in the UK the following day. It’ll also stream on HBO Max wherever the service is available. Don't worry if you’re away from home, because you can watch House of the Dragon season 3 from anywhere with a VPN .

Season 2 of the Game of Thrones prequel left us with an exiled and injured King, a fleet of low-born Dragon riders and a continent-wide mobilisation of armies on both sides of the sibling squabble. Now, as noble Houses across Westeros march in favour of numerous claimants to the Iron Throne, the only thing promised is death and destruction on a franchise-first scale.

While the full outcome of the Dance of Dragons is out there (the show is based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel), much of what to expect for unsullied viewers is being kept under wraps for now. Showrunner Ryan Condal has, however, teased the opening episode’s Battle of the Gullet, a turning point in the war and according to Condal, "arguably the craziest episode of television ever made." The pivotal battle will get things off to a ferocious start and promises action and carnage on a scale never before seen in the franchise, with the saga delivering a huge naval clash that’ll make the Battle of the Blackwater look like a playground skirmish.

The usual cast return, including Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra), Matt Smith (Daemon), Olivia Cooke (Alicent), Harry Collett (Jacaerys), Steve Toussaint (Corlys), Bethany Antonia (Baela), Phoebe Campbell (Rhaena), and Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria), Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon), Ewan Mitchell (Aemond), Phia Saban (Helaena), Fabien Frankel (Criston Cole), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), and Matthew Needham (Larys Strong) and Freddie Fox (Gwayne Hightower). This being A Song of Ice and Fire, however, who knows how long anyone will stick around.

After the glorious A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, it’s great to be visiting Westeros for a second time this year, and here's how to watch House of the Dragon season 3 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below. Plus, don’t miss our full preview, giving you the rundown of all you need to know about House of the Dragon season 3.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 3 in the US

US viewers can watch House of the Dragon season 3 on HBO and HBO Max in the US, starting at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, June 21.

HBO is often included in many cable TV package, but what if you've cut the cord? Well, you can stream HBO online via YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 21-day FREE trial. You can also get $15 off each your first three months for a limited time. It's $82.99 a month thereafter.

Stand-alone Max subscriptions start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year for its basic tier, but you can pay more to get rid of ads or bundle it with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV also carry HBO.

Away from home right now? You'll need a VPN to avoid being geo-blocked. Details below.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 3 in the UK

If you live in the UK, there's a few options to watch House of the Dragon season 3.

The show will stream on both Sky TV and Now, as well as the recently arrived HBO Max. Whichever you choose, episodes will arrive every Monday, starting June 22.

Now TV costs £9.99 per month, but Sky TV has a lot more for the money, as it includes lots of premium live channels. HBO Max subscriptions start from £5.99, although both Sky and Now offer bundle deals that include the streamer.

If you're away on holiday at the moment, remember to get a VPN so you can watch your regular streams as normal.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 3 in Australia

Aussies will be able to watch House of the Dragon season 3 via the HBO Max streaming service from Monday, June 22.

A subscription starts at AU$11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Again, read below to find out how to watch from abroad with a VPN.

How to watch House of the Dragon from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch House of the Dragon, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favourite show, sport or other content even if you're not there. One of our favorites is Proton VPN, which is rated among the best VPNs in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at Proton VPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal Watch House of the Dragon with Proton VPN

Use Proton VPN to watch your usual stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Proton as one of the best VPNs. Proton has a long history of advocating for digital privacy, and regularly highlights censorship around the world through its VPN observatory. With fast servers, excellent unblocking, and a full suite of additional features, it's a popular option and be perfect for tuning into your House of the Dragon live stream from anywhere in the world.

House of the Dragon season 3 cast