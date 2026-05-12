We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Latest Videos From

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Apple TV has a new dark comedy to add to its sprawling library with the arrival of Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. The 10-part series, which premieres on 20 May, follows newly divorced mother Paula (Tatiana Maslany) as she becomes embroiled in a dangerous web of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer. Convinced she witnessed a crime, Paula begins her own investigation — all while struggling through a custody battle and an identity crisis.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed also stars Brandon Flynn, Murray Bartlett, Jessy Hodges, Jon Michael Hill, Charlie Hall, Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg, Nola Wallace, and Dolly De Leon.

The Boroughs

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

A retirement community battle time-stealing monsters in this sci-fi saga from Stranger Things creators, The Duffer Brothers. The pair introduce us to yet another supernatural town in The Boroughs, where "a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don't have, time."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Netflix series premieres on 21 May and features a star-studded cast of Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, Alfre Woodard, and Alice Kremelberg.

PONIES

(Image credit: 2026 Universal Television LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

Sky is bringing exciting espionage and bombshell betrayals in spy thriller PONIES on 22 May. Set in Moscow in 1977, two 'PONIES' (‘persons of no interest’ in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. But when Bea (Emilia Clarke) and Twila's (Haley Lu Richardson) husbands are mysteriously killed in the USSR, the pair become CIA operatives to uncover a Cold War conspiracy that caused their murders.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Andor season 1 episode 9 airs on Sky One on Monday, 18 May

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 17 episode 7 airs on 5USA on Wednesday, 20 May

Doc season 2 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 20 May

Dutton Ranch episode 3 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 15 May

Euphoria season 3 episode 6 airs on Sky Atlantic and HBO Max on Monday, 18 May

FBI season 6 episode 11 airs on Sky Mix on Monday, 18 May

FBI season 8 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 21 May

Fire Country season 1 episode 20 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, 19 May

For All Mankind season 5 episode 9 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 22 May

FROM season 4 episodes 3 & 4 air on Sky One on Thursday, 21 May

Hacks season 5 episode 9 airs on Sky Atlantic on Friday, 22 May

Law & Order season 24 episode 15 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, 19 May

Margo's Got Money Troubles episode 8 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 20 May

Marshals: A Yellowstone Story episode 12 airs on Paramount+ on Monday, 18 May

Matlock season 2 episode 11 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 20 May

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed episodes 1 & 2 air on Apple TV on Wednesday, 20 May

NCIS season 22 episode 18 airs on 5USA on Monday, 18 May

Outlander season 8 episode 10 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, 16 May

Outlander continues on MGM+. (Image credit: Outlander © 2025 Sony Pictures Television Inc. All rights reserved. Artwork © Starz Entertainment, LLC. Starz and related channels. Percival & Associates)