TV Spy — Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, The Boroughs, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 16-22 May
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
Apple TV has a new dark comedy to add to its sprawling library with the arrival of Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. The 10-part series, which premieres on 20 May, follows newly divorced mother Paula (Tatiana Maslany) as she becomes embroiled in a dangerous web of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer. Convinced she witnessed a crime, Paula begins her own investigation — all while struggling through a custody battle and an identity crisis.
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed also stars Brandon Flynn, Murray Bartlett, Jessy Hodges, Jon Michael Hill, Charlie Hall, Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg, Nola Wallace, and Dolly De Leon.
The Boroughs
A retirement community battle time-stealing monsters in this sci-fi saga from Stranger Things creators, The Duffer Brothers. The pair introduce us to yet another supernatural town in The Boroughs, where "a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don't have, time."
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The new Netflix series premieres on 21 May and features a star-studded cast of Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, Alfre Woodard, and Alice Kremelberg.
PONIES
Sky is bringing exciting espionage and bombshell betrayals in spy thriller PONIES on 22 May. Set in Moscow in 1977, two 'PONIES' (‘persons of no interest’ in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. But when Bea (Emilia Clarke) and Twila's (Haley Lu Richardson) husbands are mysteriously killed in the USSR, the pair become CIA operatives to uncover a Cold War conspiracy that caused their murders.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- Andor season 1 episode 9 airs on Sky One on Monday, 18 May
- Criminal Minds: Evolution season 17 episode 7 airs on 5USA on Wednesday, 20 May
- Doc season 2 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 20 May
- Dutton Ranch episode 3 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 15 May
- Euphoria season 3 episode 6 airs on Sky Atlantic and HBO Max on Monday, 18 May
- FBI season 6 episode 11 airs on Sky Mix on Monday, 18 May
- FBI season 8 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 21 May
- Fire Country season 1 episode 20 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, 19 May
- For All Mankind season 5 episode 9 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 22 May
- FROM season 4 episodes 3 & 4 air on Sky One on Thursday, 21 May
- Hacks season 5 episode 9 airs on Sky Atlantic on Friday, 22 May
- Law & Order season 24 episode 15 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, 19 May
- Margo's Got Money Troubles episode 8 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 20 May
- Marshals: A Yellowstone Story episode 12 airs on Paramount+ on Monday, 18 May
- Matlock season 2 episode 11 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 20 May
- Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed episodes 1 & 2 air on Apple TV on Wednesday, 20 May
- NCIS season 22 episode 18 airs on 5USA on Monday, 18 May
- Outlander season 8 episode 10 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, 16 May
- PONIES episode 1 airs on Sky Atlantic on Friday, 22 May
- The Boroughs airs on Netflix on Thursday, 21 May (box set)
- The Boys season 5 episode 8 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, 20 May
- The Miniature Wife episode 7 airs on Sky Atlantic on Thursday, 21 May
- The Pitt season 2 episode 9 airs on HBO Max on Friday, 22 May
- The Rookie season 8 episode 14 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, 19 May
- The Testaments episode 9 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 20 May
- Tracker season 3 episode 14 airs on Disney+ on Tuesday, 19 May
- Watson season 2 episode 14 airs on Sky Witness on Sunday, 17 May
- Widow's Bay episode 5 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 20 May
- Your Friends & Neighbours season 2 episode 8 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 22 May
- Zatima season 4B episode 3 airs on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 19 May
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.